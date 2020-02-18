Montana Tech put it together in the final ten minutes Tuesday.
The Orediggers defeated Carroll College 74-66 in a game that never saw either team take a greater lead than eight. The win puts Tech at 7-8 in the Frontier Conference, while the Saints drop to 10-5.
Orediggers head coach Adam Hiatt said that the second-half performance is what his squad was striving for after Tech gave up second-half leads in their last two home games.
“Our whole mindset this week,” Hiatt said. “Was to focus on the things we can control. These last four games, we played really well in the first half but weren’t focused on the right things… We had a really good plan and we executed the plan well.”
The opening 20 minutes at Kelvin Sampson Court were physical and featured plenty of fouls, as both sides entered the bonus with five minutes in the first half.
Diallo, Orediggers’ season-leader in scoring, helped carry his team through slow stretches with 12 points in the first half.
As for the Saints’ top scorer, Dane Warp, the Havre-raised senior took a nasty fall on his elbow midway around the 11-minute mark, missing a good portion of the first half and leading to Warp finishing with two points on the night.
However, sophomore Shamrock Campbell was the Saints’ first-half leader shooting a perfect five-for-five before the break, including a buzzer-beater trey at the end of the half to tie the game at 34.
Carroll head coach Kurt Paulson talked about Campbell's first-half performance.
“[Campbell’s] confidence is building every game,” Paulson said. “He’s playing really well, had 12 points at halftime and kept us in it. They did a good job of shutting down [Dane] Warp and being physical with him, and Shamrock stepped up and had a great first half and great game.”
The second-half featured more of the physical basketball displayed in the first half, before a major sequence in favor of the Orediggers.
Tech sophomore Drew Huse made a nice steal and breakaway basket, followed by a block from junior Cody Baumstarck, who then ran the length of the court for an offensive rebound and second-chance score, lifting Tech to a 47-40 lead.
Carroll remained patient after the Orediggers’ surge, forcing Tech to shoot from undesirable spots, while earning clear looks from beyond the arc, knocking down three-straight threes to respond with a 10-0 run.
After the two important runs, the game began to revert back to the physical contest it started as, as both key Carroll and Tech players began to rack up the fouls.
The Orediggers’ second-half free-throw shooting looked to be a detrimental issue, as Tech made just 65 percent of their attempts, but Huse hit two three-point efforts to keep Tech ahead while Carroll successfully crashed the boards on the offensive side.
Huse’s efforts were supplemented by an important basket-and-free-throw from Baumstarck to put Tech up 68-60. While Carroll immediately responded with a basket, Diallo knocked down a contested jumper with less than two minutes to get the Tech crowd to their loudest, and secure a win over the Saints.
Hiatt praised the duo of Baumstarck and Huse for stepping up in a big Frontier Conference test.
“Cody Baumstarck picked up his game in a big way,” Hiatt said. “Best game he’s played for us, more of what we expect from him, 14 points and nine rebounds… Shamrock Campbell had a great first half, five-for-five and we challenged Drew [Huse] to do a better job defensively and he did, [Campbell] was 0-4 in the second half.”
Carroll sophomore Jovan Slijvancanin continued his impressive season in the post, leading the Saints with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Freshman Gavin Ramirez came off the bench with 13 points, while Campbell and freshman Dennis Flowers III each finished with 12 points.
The Orediggers were led by Diallo’s 24 points, as the junior made 56 percent of his shots. Huse and Baumstarck both hit season-highs for points, ending with 17 and 14 respectively. Junior Taylor England concluded with nine.
Paulson’s conclusion was that his team didn’t play up to par, but that Tech simply hit shots when they needed to win.
“Tech was the better team tonight and they hit some timely shots,” Paulson said. “It was kind of back and forth, we had to go zone a few times to stop their runs. They just hit the shots down in that crunch time period.”
Carroll stays on the road to visit top-of-the-conference Lewis-Clark State on Saturday, while Tech welcomes the Warriors to Butte on Thursday.
