BUTTE — Montana Tech's women’s basketball games against Idaho State on Wednesday, the Thanksgiving Classic Tournament in Helena on Friday and Saturday, and at home against Carroll College on Dec. 5-6 will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols.
The conference games against Carroll will be rescheduled.
The Montana Tech men were scheduled to play in the Taco Bell Classic in Caldwell, Idaho, for two games this weekend. The Orediggers will instead play the College of Idaho at 4 p.m. in Dillon on Friday.
The men will travel to Cheney, Washington, for an exhibition game against Eastern Washington at 7 p.m. Monday.
All teams will continue to be tested per the Frontier Conference and Big Sky Conference protocols.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.