WHITEFISH — Montana Tech and Carroll College will host first-round matches when the Frontier Conference volleyball tournament gets underway Tuesday at home sites.

Sixth-seeded MSU-Northern (2-18) visits No. 3 Carroll (10-8), while No. 5 Montana Western travels to No. 4 Montana Tech (8-10). Both matches are scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.

Due to conference COVID-19 protocols, spectators will not be permitted. Each host school is responsible for a free web cast of conference tournament matches.

Tuesday’s winners will be on the road for Thursday’s quarterfinals. The lowest remaining seed will be at top-seed Providence (18-2) and the highest remaining seed will be at No. 2 Rocky Mountain College (16-3). Those matches are also scheduled for 7 p.m.

The championship match is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at the highest remaining seed. The tournament champion receives an automatic bid for the NAIA national tournament, which begins April 17.

