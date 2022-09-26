KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four teams represent the Frontier Conference in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll released on Monday.
Another fell into the “receiving votes” category.
College of Idaho, after blowing by Eastern Oregon to remain the lone undefeated team in the conference, held steady at No. 11. Rocky Mountain College jumped five spots to No. 20 following a 56-point thrashing of MSU-Northern.
Montana Tech made the biggest leap of any Frontier team, re-entering the poll and matching its highest ranking of the year at No. 21. The Orediggers knocked off Montana Western, who fell out of the top-25 from No. 17, for their first victory in Dillon in a decade.
Carroll, for the first time this season, entered the top-25 at No. 24. The Saints kept paced with a 26-14 win against Southern Oregon.
Monday’s poll ensures Saturday’s matchup between C of I and Carroll inside Nelson Stadium will be a top-25 battle.
The Yotes currently boast the conference’s best offense (460.8 yards and 33.8 points per game) while simultaneously holding opponents to 11.3 points per game, the 10th-best mark in the NAIA.
A Carroll victory on Saturday, paired with Tech and Rocky triumphs, would create a four-way tie atop the Frontier football standings at the mid-way point in the regular season.
Rocky (32.3) and Tech (29.3) possess the second- and third-best scoring offenses in the conference while also sporting the second and third stingiest scoring defenses.
Carroll ranks sixth in the Frontier in offensive yards per game (274), but the Saints’ defense has forced nine turnovers in four games, tied for the conference’s most.
The Battlin’ Bears travel to face Western on Saturday while Tech hosts MSU-Northern.
