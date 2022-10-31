KANSAS CITY, Mo. — College of Idaho and Montana Tech each used go-ahead fourth-quarter scores to achieve victory Saturday and, in turn, maintain or improve respective positions in Monday’s edition of the NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll.
The Yotes held firm at No. 12 after avoiding a second consecutive loss and beating Southern Oregon 28-24.
Montana Tech downed a nationally-ranked Rocky Mountain College squad 20-17, advancing three spots to No. 20 in the poll. Carroll steamrolled Eastern Oregon 37-3 and now holds its highest ranking of the season at No. 23.
The Battlin’ Bears fell from No. 24 to the second-highest of three “receiving votes” teams.
C of I continues to pace the Frontier Conference with only one loss in eight games.
Tech and Carroll remain deadlocked for second at 6-2, while Rocky dropped to fourth with a loss on Saturday.
One more Yotes victory would lock C of I into at least a share of the Frontier regular-season title for the fourth consecutive year.
If the Orediggers and Saints win out (Carroll ends its regular-season with a trip to Caldwell, Idaho), they would each share the conference title with C of I.
It would then come down to national rankings (teams must be ranked inside the top-20 to be considered for the Frontier’s automatic bid) to determine which program represents the conference in the 16-team NAIA playoff.
If multiple teams are ranked 20th or higher, conference tiebreakers would be used to determine which of those programs advance.
The first tiebreaker is head-to-head, the second is defensive points allowed in conference games.
C of I has beaten both Carroll and Tech this season. Tech has also beaten Carroll.
Carroll currently leads the Frontier in defensive points allowed (110) and holds a 17-point advantage over Rocky, a 20-point edge over Tech, and a 43-point advantage over C of I.
C of I faces EOU on the road this weekend, while Tech matches up with Montana Western in Butte. Carroll travels to Ashland, Oregon, to face SOU.
