KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NAIA released the first edition of the 2022 Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 Poll on Wednesday.
No. 14 Montana Tech and No. 20 Carroll College were the only two Frontier Conference schools to appear on the list. Providence, after being ranked No. 10 in the preseason poll, dropped out of the top-25 following a 1-6 start to the season.
Rocky Mountain College garnered 22 points in the receiving votes category.
Carroll College, not appearing on the preseason poll, jumped into the top-20 after an excellent showing in their first eight matches.
The Saints have gone 6-2 to begin the year, with wins over preseason No. 17 Ottawa (Ariz.) and (RV) Embry-Riddle (Ariz.). Carroll's only two set backs are against teams both ranked in the top-10, No. 7 Eastern Oregon and No. 6 Jamestown.
Tech is off to a 4-3 start with victories over (RV) Cornerstone University, (RV) Bushnell, (RV) Vanguard University and The Master's University.
Rocky is 4-1 on the young season, with its only loss coming to top-five ranked Midland University at the Big Sky Challenge in Butte.
Carroll volleyball has had a great week on the national scale, with the Saints now in a ranked position, and DS Julia Carr being named the NAIA Defensive Player of the Week.
This is the first time Carroll has cracked the top-20 in the national ranking since 2016, and their first appearance on the poll since 2017.
Frontier teams are scheduled to meet for the first time in mid-September at the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament in Billings.
Conference play begins on Sept. 23.
The complete top-25 poll can be viewed here.
