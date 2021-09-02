BUTTE — Both the Orediggers and Saints lost one-possession games last week and will look for their first wins of the season when they face off Saturday at 1 p.m. in Helena.
Montana Tech lost 26-24 against Eastern Oregon at home while Carroll College fell to Montana Western 26-22 in Dillon. Montana Tech coach Kyle Samson said his team found both positives and negatives from the loss, but his priority is to shift focus to the task at hand.
“The biggest thing for us this week is to put last Saturday behind us and bounce back,” Samson said. “We want to do a good job and start out fast against Carroll. Our guys came out and had a really good week in practice, focusing on things we didn’t do well last Saturday.”
Montana Tech did not start fast against Eastern Oregon last week as its first possession ended in an interception. The Orediggers found momentum in the second half, scoring two late-game touchdowns, but they were unable to comeback from the deficit they allowed.
Perhaps the most noticeable issue for Montana Tech last week was ball security, where it turned the ball over four times. Samson said winning the turnover battle will be important against Carroll, which turned the ball over just once last week.
“I think that’s the key to the game, the turnover battle for sure,” Samson said. “Taking care of the football and getting more turnovers on defense will be key. Our guys have bounced back well and the energy has been great.”
Samson also acknowledged the positives his team took from last week’s loss. Among the positives were on special teams and clutch offensive moments. Montana Tech did not miss a field goal or extra point and receiver Mark Estes returned a kickoff for a touchdown. The Orediggers also went 2-for-2 on fourth down conversions.
On offense, running back Blake Counts delivered the biggest performance, churning out 98 yards and a touchdown. Spencer Schock shined for Montana Tech's defense recording 12 tackles and a forced fumble.
Like Tech, Carroll College had a slow start last week but nearly completed a late-game comeback. The Saints forced four turnovers but only converted them into three points against the Bulldogs.
“Carroll’s a good team, very well coached. What stands out to me is that they play very hard,” Samson said. “They have good players on both sides of the ball and they play with great effort. We’re excited to get back on the field against our rival on Saturday.”
While Carroll came up with turnovers last week it struggled to contain Montana Western’s rushing game, allowing four rushing touchdowns and 228 rushing yards. Montana Tech had a balanced attack on offense last week and outgained Eastern Oregon through the air.
Saints quarterback Devan Bridgewater had an interception-free game, passing for 246 yards and one touchdown. Carroll running back Matthew Burgess rushed for 86 yards on seven carries, including a 65-yard burst in the first quarter.
Kyle Pierce was Carroll's most productive receiver, hauling in three receptions for 74 yards while Tony Collins had 48 yards and one receiving touchdown. Both receivers may be ones to keep an eye on this Saturday.
Saturday's game will be the first road game for Montana Tech since Nov. 9, 2019, when the Orediggers lost to Carroll in Helena 30-19. Samson said he has been excited for the upcoming road trip, even if will be a short, one-hour drive.
"It's exciting for me to travel and play against a rival," Samson said. "It will be fun to hit the road Saturday morning, I'm from Helena so it will be a unique experience for me. I'm excited to see a lot of Oredigger fans down there and just to get back on the field."
