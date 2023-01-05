In their first rematch since the 2021-2022 Frontier Conference Tournament, No. 13 Montana Tech Orediggers and No. 24 Carroll College Fighting Saints faced off on Thursday evening on Kelvin Sampson Court at HPER Center.
In a game that went back and forth for most of the night, Montana Tech led going into the final minute and held on for an 86-79 win over Carroll.
Carroll (7-7, 1-2 Frontier) jumped out to an early five-point lead, 13-8, thanks to field goals by Isaiah Moore and Gui Pedra.
Tech (14-2, 2-1 Frontier) proceeded on a 22-6 run over an eight-minute span to take a 30-19 lead. Sam Gray, Caleb Bellach, Bridger Larson, and Hayden Diekhans chipped in on the run.
The Fighting Saints whittled the deficit down to four points by the end of the half, as Tech led 43-39.
Both teams had the lead early in the second half, with each team holding a three-point advantage.
Down 56-55 with 13 minutes to play, Tech’s 9-0 run in 90 seconds gave the Orediggers a 64-56 lead.
Tech’s Asa Williams and Carroll’s James Lang traded three-pointers, as the margin swayed between six and nine points going into the home stretch.
The Orediggers shot 50.9% from the field, which included 55.6% behind the arc, and shot 18-of-25 from the free throw line.
Bellach led all scorers with 21 points. Diekhans added 19 points and eight rebounds. Williams poured in 18 points and Keeley Bake chipped in 12.
The Fighting Saints shot 48.3% from the field, which included a solid 64.7% from behind the three-point line, and 12-for-19 from the charity stripe.
Brendan Temple led Carroll with 16 points, Jonny Hillman added 15 points, and Andrew Cook scored 13.
The Orediggers continue Frontier Conference action Saturday afternoon, as they host the University of Providence Argos at HPER Center at 4 p.m.
The Fighting Saints travel to Billings to take the Battlin’ Bears of Rocky Mountain College at Fortin Education Center at 4 p.m.
