BUTTE - The heat coming off Bob Green Field in Butte may have helped amp up the mood for Saturday's Copper Game, but the Montana Tech Orediggers and Carroll College Fighting Saints did not need much to trigger their heated rivalry.
It had been 364 days since their last meeting in Helena, which Carroll won by a score of 31-17.
The Orediggers picked 19 first-half points, and an insurance score on a Kaleb Winterburn to Zack Trumble 31-yard touchdown pass on a fourth and one play help Montana Tech get past Carroll, 26-10.
Carroll (1-1) took the opening kickoff and drove 66 yards in four plays. On third and six at the Orediggers' 9, Tech's defense flushed Saints' quarterback Jack Prka out of the pocket, forcing an incomplete throw in traffic. Stephen Powell's 19-yard field goal put the Saints up with 8:32 to go in the first quarter, 3-0.
Jett Campbell's 47-yard completion to Trevor Hoffman on the second play on Montana Tech's ensuing drive helped set up Ryan Lowry's 27-yard tying field goal with 5:42 to go in the first quarter.
The Orediggers defense came up huge on Carroll's next offensive possession. On third down and three at Carroll's 32, Prka tried threading the needle on a short pass that Jordan Washington read and batted away.
Campbell connected on a 27-yard and 23-yard completions to Kyle Torgerson to put Tech in the red zone. The Saint's defense held the Orediggers at the 4-yard-line to force Tech to settle for a Powell 21-yard field goal. Tech led 6-3 with 31 seconds to play in the opening stanza.
Washington and Keshawn James-Newby combined to sack Prka on third down and 14 at the Carroll 21 at the start of the second quarter. The Orediggers took over at their own 23 two plays later.
A 20-yard pass to Logan Kennedy set up Campbell's one-yard plunge to extend Tech's lead. Lowry's extra-point gave the Orediggers a 13-3 advantage with 11:39 to play in the first half.
Prka's 38-yard completion to Matthew Burgess and 25-yard completion to Cameron Pruitt set up Ryan Rickman's one-yard plunge into the end zone. Powell's successful extra-point pulled the Saints to within three points of the Orediggers with 7:40 left in the half, 13-10.
Campbell's 25-yard pass to Wyatt Alexander gave the Orediggers another touchdown. However, Lowry missed the point after to keep Tech's lead at nine points with 22 seconds left in the first half.
Cole Wyant forced a Carroll fumble that Grant O'Rourke picked up at Tech 45 to stop in first Saints' possession of the second half.
Late in the third quarter, Tech had the ball at the Carroll 31 and faced a fourth down and one situation. The Orediggers lined up in a tight formation with Campbell under center and Winterburn in the backfield. Campbell stepped to the left of center, and the ball was directly snapped to Winterburn. Zach Trumble ran a slant from the left to the middle of the field and broke open. Winterburn hit Trumble in stride for a 31-yard touchdown. Lowry's extra-point gave Montana Tech a 26-10 lead with 14:13 to go in the game.
"That play was big," Montana Tech head coach Kyle Samson said. "It is a play that we have been practicing in short situations. We executed it. Our offensive line did a great job, it was a great snap by Max (Anderson), and Kaleb executed the pass. It was great to get Zach a touchdown as a d-lineman and a captain, too."
Carroll had an opportunity to pull closer in the game in the middle of the third quarter. The Saints lined up to go it on fourth down and one at their own 39. However, a false start foiled that opportunity, and the Saints were forced to punt.
The Orediggers' defense forced a pair of punts and a fourth-down stop with 3:43 to play, which allowed the offense to grind out the clock and win The Copper Game by 16 points.
Montana Tech outgained Carroll, 326-120.
Campbell went 13-of-24 passing for 210 yards, one touchdown pass, and one touchdown run. Blake Counts carried the ball 18 times for 78 yards. Torgerson led the Orediggers with 85 yards on five receptions.
"I am so proud of the team and so proud of our coaches," Samson said. "The fans were incredible. We had the support here to win a rivalry game and have a dominating win in front of our home fans."
Parka was held to 9-of-26 passing for 70 yards. He was sacked three times.
Burgess led the Saints in rushing with 80 yards on 12 carries.
Jaden Harrison had three catches for 25 yards.
Both teams return to action on Sept. 17. Montana Tech returns to Bob Green Field against Rocky Mountain College. Carroll College will have a road test at Eastern Oregon University.
