BUTTE – The Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament will be held Friday and Saturday at Montana Tech University’s HPER Complex.
The five-match tournament features the six volleyball teams of the Frontier Conference, with the winner drawing the automatic qualifier to the 43rd annual National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Women’s Volleyball Championship Tournament, which starts on Nov. 19.
Here is a look at the teams, in order of finish in the 2022 Frontier Conference regular season and seeding.
No. 1-seed Montana Tech Orediggers
NAIA rank: 17
Overall record: 24-7
Record breakdown: 8-1 home, 4-1 away, 12-5 neutral
Frontier Conference record: 9-1
Roster breakdown: six seniors, three juniors, one redshirt junior, one sophomore, four freshmen, and two redshirt freshmen.
Statistical leaders:
Sets played: Maureen Jessop, Taylor Henley (111).
Kills: Jessop (436), Olivia Muir (257), Henley (246).
Assists: McKenna Kaelber (654), Roslyn Zentz (437).
Digs: Muir (402), Jelena Jablanov (337), Emma Carvo (246).
Blocks: Henley (133), Muir (69), Jessop (62).
Aces: Jessop (39), Carvo (29), Sarah Hopcroft (23).
Overview: While Montana Tech was tested throughout the season, the Orediggers endured a tough non-conference schedule, where they sustained six of their seven losses. Four of their first five losses were to teams that were ranked in the last NAIA top 25 poll (No. 2 Jamestown, No. 6 Dakota Wesleyan, No. 9 Viterbo, No. 16 Columbia International). The Orediggers possess one of the most lethal outside hitters in the conference in Maureen Jessop. A five-time Frontier Attacker of the Week, the Corvallis native had 26 kills in a match against Montana Western on Nov. 2. Outside hitter Olivia Muir and setter McKenna Kaelber have also won conference awards for Attacker and Setter of the Week respectively. Kaelber and Rozlyn Zentz have been sturdy setters for Brian Solomon’s squad. Olivia Caddy, Jelena Jablanov, and Emma Carvo are stout defensively and can dig out opponents’ shots with regularity.
No. 2-seed Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears
Overall record: 18-14
Record breakdown: 8-3 home, 5-2 away, 5-9 neutral
Frontier Conference record: 8-2
Roster breakdown: four seniors, two juniors, eight sophomores, and seven freshmen.
Statistical leaders:
Sets played: Makenna Bushman, Bella Bryan, Rhiannon Nez, Taylor Wolf, Blythe Sealey, Hayley Bretz (116).
Kills: Bushman (317), Bryan (285), Nez (253), Wolf (233), Kyra Oakland (223).
Assists: Sealey (1,139).
Digs: Ayla Embry (776), Brooke Ark (334), Sealey (289).
Blocks: Nez (126), Oakland (91).
Ace: Bretz (24).
Overview: To say that the Battlin’ Bears have been tested this season is an understatement. Having participated in challenging tournaments, ten of Rocky’s 14 losses were to ranked teams (three losses to Tech, two losses to No. 3 Midland University, single match losses to No. 8 Northwestern College, No. 9 Viterbo, No. 11 Taylor College, No. 14 Bellevue University, No. 23 Dordt College). Makenna Bushman, Bella Bryan, Rhiannon Nez, Kyra Oakland, and Taylor Wolf are fierce along the front line. Nez is one of the best blockers in the Frontier. Blythe Sealey is one of the most prolific setters in the conference. Ayla Embry, Brooke Ark, and Hayley Bretz dig out shots and are among the best defenders in the Frontier.
No. 3-seed Carroll College Fightin’ Saints
Overall record: 14-11
Record breakdown: 4-1 home, 2-3 away, 8-8 neutral
Frontier Conference record: 6-4
Roster breakdown: four seniors, three juniors, two redshirt juniors, eight sophomores, and five freshmen.
Statistical leaders:
Sets played: Elizabeth Heuiser, Katherine McEuen, Mara Lynch, Julia Carr, Kylie Kackman (108).
Kills: Heuiser (327), McEuen (297), Sidney Gulick (222).
Assists: Hannah Schweikert (968).
Digs: Carr (607), McEuen (410), Kackman (298), Schweikert (288).
Blocks: Heuiser (91).
Ace: McEuen (24), Schweikert (23), Kackman (21)
Overview: Carroll was tested by some of the best teams in the country this season, which included three top-ten losses (No. 1 Eastern Oregon, No. 2 Jamestown, No. 10 MidAmerica Nazarene). Middle hitter Elizabeth Heuiser and right-side hitter Katherine McEuen are two Saints who are excellent two-way players who can dig shots, drop kill volleys, and block with regularity. Hannah Schweikert is a solid setter who has served many a kill shot for her Saint teammates. Julia Carr is an excellent defensive specialist for Carroll.
No. 4-seed MSU-Northern Skylights
Overall record: 11-12
Record breakdown: 6-3 home, 5-9 away
Frontier Conference record: 3-7
Roster breakdown: three seniors, two juniors, two sophomores, five freshmen, and one redshirt freshman.
Statistical leaders:
Sets played: Jessalyn Chvilicek, Alyssa Pretty Weasel, Alan Graves, Macee Murphy, and Emily Feller (83).
Kills: Chvilicek (234), Pretty Weasel (205), Graves (198).
Assists: Feller (640), Murphy (220).
Digs: Kaitlin Murdock (383), Feller (281), Murphy (275).
Blocks: Graves (75), Marlee Bender (72), Pretty Weasel (51).
Ace: Murphy (22), Feller (21), Graves (16).
Overview: The Skylights had an 8-1 record going into the teeth of conference play, having had success at the Ottawa University Arizona and at the Frontier-North Star Challenge. Northern had a three-game win streak in the early part of the campaign against Providence, Western, and Carroll. Outside hitters Jessalyn Chvilicek and Alyssa Pretty Weasel, and middle blocker Alana Graves have been consistent along the frontline. Setters Emily Feller and Macee Murphy have set up quality chances for the frontline. Defensive specialists Kaitlyn Murdock, Hailie George, and Baily Egan have been key contributors to the Skylights’ defense efforts.
No. 5-seed University of Providence Argos
Overall record: 9-19
Record breakdown: 3-5 home, 0-5 away, 6-9 neutral
Frontier Conference record: 2-8
Roster breakdown: one graduate, one senior, three juniors, nine sophomores, one redshirt sophomore, and nine freshmen.
Statistical leaders:
Sets played: Zoe Naugle, Bella Thompson, Taylor Christensen (107).
Kills: Jenna Thorne (296), Naugle (192), Adysen Burns (166), Bailey Christiansen (137).
Assists: Thompson (809), Taylor DeVries (153).
Digs: Taylor Christensen (518), Thorne (306), Thompson (251).
Blocks: Naugle (127).
Ace: Burns (25), Thompson (23), Ruby Morse (21).
Overview: The Argos’ challenging pre-conference tournament schedule geared them up for a tough run through the Frontier. Along the frontline, Jenna Thorne. Zoe Naugle, Adysen Burns, Jensyn Turner, and Bailey Christensen have been an effective rotation for solid offense, with Bella Thompson and Taylor DeVries setting up their hitters for success. Defensive specialist/libero Taylor Christensen has been excellent in saving many shots bound for opponents’ point columns.
No. 6-seed Montana Western Bulldogs
Overall record: 10-16
Record breakdown: 1-4 home, 1-4 away, 8-8 neutral
Frontier Conference record: 2-8
Roster breakdown: four seniors, one redshirt junior, four sophomores, two redshirt sophomores, five freshmen, and two redshirt freshmen.
Statistical leaders:
Sets played: Jazi Smith and KayLee Kopp (93)
Kills: Smith (260) and Kopp (241)
Assists: Kaylee Fritz (801)
Digs: Kelsey Goddard (454), Kopp (295), and Fritz (243)
Blocks: Peyton Vogl (84), Danyel Martin (72), and Jordan Olson (36)
Ace: Fritz (26)
Overview: Western’s pre-conference schedule had challenges and played well at the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament, taking a match off of No. 20 Montana Tech. Offensively, hitters Jazi Smith, KayLee Kopp, Peyton Vogl, and Jordan Olson have been constant producers and key in upfront blocking. Setter Kaylee Fritz has been a stout influence in digging and setting for the Bulldogs. Kopp, Smith, Kelsey Goddard, and Morgan Kirch have been excellent in saving points to convert to Western offensive chances.
Game schedule
11 a.m. quarterfinals
No. 4 MSU-Northern (11-12, 3-7) vs. No. 5 University of Providence (9-19, 2-8)
2022 series: Providence, 2-1.
Sept. 17: Providence 3-1, Sept. 28: Northern 3-1, and Oct. 26: Providence 3-0
1 p.m. quarterfinal
No. 3 Carroll College (14-11, 6-4) vs. No. 6 Montana Western (10-16, 2-8)
2022 series: Carroll 2-0
Sept. 23: Carroll 3-2, Oct. 20: Carroll 3-0,
5 p.m. semifinal
No. 1 Montana Tech (24-7, 9-1) vs. Lowest Remaining Seed
7 p.m.
No. 2 Rocky Mountain College (18-14, 8-2) vs. Highest Remaining Seed
Saturday
2 p.m.
Frontier Championship Game
