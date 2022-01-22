BUTTE - There is a new first-place men’s team atop the Frontier Conference standings. Montana Tech handled Carroll 73-58 on Saturday afternoon, a win that propels the Orediggers to 7-1 in league play.
“We knew what was at stake with both us coming in with one loss, ours being to them,” Tech sophomore Caleb Bellach said. “We wanted to get this one back, especially at home. It was a good one to get, it puts us ahead in the conference standings. We just gotta keep going from here.”
It is just the half-way in the conference schedule, but Saturday’s victory was Tech’s 18th of the season, establishes a five-game winning streak, and evens the season series between two rivals at one game apiece.
Sindou Diallo was outstanding once again for Tech. The Orediggers’ leading scorer poured in a team-high 19 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out five assists in 28 minutes. Both he and Bellach sparked the HPER Complex crowd with rim-rocking dunks and helped Tech keep the intensity level up throughout.
“I thought our effort was great from the very beginning,” Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said. “We played extremely hard. That was a big message coming in. The only way you’re gonna knock off Carroll, no matter where you play, you’re gonna have to play harder than they are…I felt like we matched their effort tonight. We were able to do an adequate job on the boards. We gave up some offensive rebounds, but we didn’t give up a lot of second-chance points and that was a big difference for us.”
Tech was plus-one in the rebounding battle, but Carroll held a plus-five edge on the offensive boards. Carroll finished plus-seven in second-chance points, but totaled just 11, while the Orediggers matched the Saints’ 28 points in the paint and scored 23 bench points.
Tech led by 11 points at halftime. A Carroll spurt threatened that, but a Keeley Bake four-point play and a Christian Jones triple ensured the Orediggers’ biggest lead of the first half took them into the break.
“Give them credit. Defensively, they had us really dialed,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “Just didn’t get a lot of great baskets to go down and 58 points isn’t going to cut it. Their defense definitely stifled us. When we did have the open ones – 12.5 percent from three and 36 percent [shooting] is not good enough. They shut us down offensively and we couldn’t get any transition buckets, either.”
Aside from senior Jovan Sljivancanin, Carroll failed to find much offense. Sljivancanin started 4-for-4 from the field, including two 3-pointers. He had 12 of Carroll’s 13 points to start the contest and scored 19 of the Saints’ 30 first-half points.
Sljivancanin, who, along with fellow senior Shamrock Campbell, was looking for his first win against Tech in Butte, finished with 26 points on 9-for-20 shooting. He pulled down 13 rebounds, notching his 17th double-double of the season.
“I don’t think we played, overall, a very good game,” Sljivancanin said. “Low field goal percentage, low 3-point percentage, low assists, as well. Montana Tech always plays good at home, especially against us. They were hitting a lot of shots. It was their night, it wasn’t our night. I tried to do my best.”
Take Sljivancanin out of the mix and Carroll made just 13 field goals on Saturday. His two 3-pointers were all the Saints managed and Carroll shot just 36.1 percent from the field. Jonny Hillman scored eight and Andrew Cook added seven, but no other Saint scored more than four points.
“He’s a really good talent…We knew coming in that he would be focused for this game and that he would have a big game,” Hiatt said of Sljivancanin. “We just wanted him to have to work for his points. I felt like we wore him down a little bit throughout the course of the game because we were putting so much pressure on him. We did a fairly decent job of taking out some of the other guys, because we felt like if some of the other guys got going, we wouldn’t be able to win this game.”
Tech shot 56.5 percent (13-for-23) from the field in the first half and finished at 46.8 percent. The Orediggers buried seven 3-pointers and made 10 more free throws than Carroll. 10 different Orediggers broke into the scoring column in the win, including Bake, who chipped in nine points. Jones added seven in nine minutes on the court.
Bellach’s aforementioned dunk gave Tech an 11-point lead at the 17:10 mark of the second half. One possession later, Derrius Collins knocked down a 3-pointer, putting Tech up 14 and allowing the Orediggers to more or less cruise to victory.
“I do feel like we are starting to play our best basketball…The biggest thing I keep saying with this group is that they sacrifice,” Hiatt said. “We’ve got guys on our team that could score 20-plus a game. Sindou could score 20-plus a game, Caleb Bellach could score 20-plus a game, but they all sacrifice for the betterment of the team. You can see the results are really serving us well at this point.”
Tech improved to 10-1 at home this season with the win. A season after winning 13 games, the Orediggers are sitting at 18-5 and atop the league standings with seven games remaining in the regular season. The journey gets no easier for Tech, however, as it gets Providence on the road Thursday before returning home to face Montana State Northern.
“There’s a lot of basketball left to play,” Hiatt said. “Right now it feels good for this weekend, but a whole new season starts next week and we’ve got two more games. We’re in a good spot at this point, but in the Frontier Conference, things can change in one weekend.”
Carroll women win 16th-straight against Montana Tech
It has been nearly five calendar years since the Saints last lost to Tech. Behind 26 points from senior Dani Wagner, that fact remained on Saturday afternoon with a 64-57 Carroll victory.
Wagner, who scored 11 of her team’s 19 fourth-quarter points, knocked down another career milestone. With a second-half 3-pointer Wagner became the second all-time leading scorer in Carroll women’s basketball program history. She passed Emili Woody with her 1,563rd career point and ended the contest 22 points short of 1,600 in her Saints tenure.
“It’s awesome,” Wagner said of the accomplishment. “It’s truly a blessing. I’m playing on a very successful team that has a lot of experience. I give all that credit to my teammates and my coaches and my family for all the time and dedication. There’s bigger milestones for us to pass. We’ve got a championship that we’ve gotta get finished.”
Little more than two weeks removed from getting blown out in Helena, Tech kept things interesting on Saturday. Carroll led by eight points at halftime, and when it looked as if the Saints would run away with things in the third quarter, the Orediggers answered with a 12-0 to make it a two-point game.
Tech shot better than 52 percent from the field in the loss and turned Carroll over 13 times, including six times in the first quarter.
“[Friday] we had a team meeting before film and just talked about some things that we really wanted to accomplish as a team,” Tech head coach Carly Sanon said. “I thought today our communication on the court, our energy, our fight as a unit – we played really well as a team. Carroll is a really good team. Dani Wagner has a ton of experience and she had a big game tonight when they needed points.”
Up by seven mid-way through the fourth quarter, Wagner drilled a 3-pointer to put her team up double digits. That shot was one of four Wagner made in the period as she helped Carroll keep pace with Tech.
“She was getting to the rim and she was finishing so well, so we just kept going with her,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “Sometimes you’ve gotta pick and choose how you’re gonna score and we were having good success with her. Her teammates understood what was working and we were able to get her the ball in good scoring position.”
Sayers said she was really happy with how her bench played on Saturday. Jaidyn Lyman scored eight points and came up with two steals in 14 minutes. Emma Madsen totaled a steal and a block in eight minutes and Maddie Geritz added three points, three rebounds and three assists in 21 points off the bench.
Lyman, who played solid defense on Tech’s guards in the win, buried three jumpers in her time on the court, and jumped on just about every loose ball she could.
“I’ve been on [Jaidyn] about being more aggressive and giving us those little jumpers…There’s times when we can’t get it to those scorers and she can score…Tonight I thought she kinda was picking and choosing when she was gonna go in there and take that jump shot,” Sayers said. “To give us eight points off the bench, two steals – she had a really big game for us.”
Christine Denny scored nine points and added six rebounds and two assists in the win. Kamden Hilborn and Jamie Pickens each contributed seven points.
Brooke Heggie led the way for Tech, pouring in 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting. Tavia Rooney added 14 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Orediggers.
“I felt we did a good job getting the ball to our post players,” Sanon said. “Brooke Heggie had a big night for us and Tavia Rooney with another double-double. Mollie [Peoples] hit some threes when they went into their zone. We just competed much better and played as a team much better than we did when we played at Carroll.”
For Wagner, her five 3-pointers on Saturday pushed her past 240 made for her career. That is pretty impressive for a player who came to Carroll without much of a 3-point shot and had to develop that aspect of her game. That, according to Sayers, is what has helped Wagner become so successful: her willingness to keep getting better.
That drive to keep improving has resulted in Wagner accomplishing a career milestone that will be difficult to challenge for future generations of Saints players.
“No, I definitely did not,” Wagner said when asked if she ever thought she’d end up scoring nearly 1,600 points at Carroll. “It’s pretty amazing. I came in here just wanting to play on a team that had potential to do some big things. Over the years, just the amount of time and work that I’ve put in, in the offseason, I think it’s helped to get me where I am right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.