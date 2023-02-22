HELENA — Montana Tech’s men’s basketball team moved up one spot, obtaining the program’s highest-ever national ranking, while the Carroll and Montana Western women’s teams maintained top-15 rankings in Wednesday’s edition of the NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll.
For the first time in program history, the Orediggers broke into the top-10 nationally, inching up to No. 10 in the final top-25 poll of the season.
Tech secured the Frontier Conference regular-season championship outright and went 3-0 since the Feb. 8 poll.
The Orediggers, led by newly minted 1,000-point scorer Caleb Bellach, will be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming conference tournament as they attempt to defend their title from a season ago.
For the third straight poll, Carroll, at No. 11, and Western, at No. 15, maintained their positioning in the national rankings.
The Saints and Bulldogs are the top-two seeds in the conference tournament as Carroll takes an 11-game win streak into the tournament semifinals. Western won seven of its final eight regular-season games, including all three since Feb. 8.
All three of Western’s conference losses this season have come against Carroll.
The Rocky Mountain College women, a team that dropped back-to-back games to nationally ranked Carroll and Western to end the regular-season, fell from No. 22 (Feb. 8) to the top “receiving votes” team on Wednesday.
The Battlin’ Bears finished the regular-season at 10-5 in league play and will face No. 6-seeded MSU-Northern in the conference tournament’s first round as the No. 3 seed.
MSU-Northern’s men’s team, after receiving votes in the Feb. 8 poll, did not earn any votes in Wednesday’s edition.
