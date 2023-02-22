HELENA — Montana Tech’s men’s basketball team moved up one spot, obtaining the program’s highest-ever national ranking, while the Carroll and Montana Western women’s teams maintained top-15 rankings in Wednesday’s edition of the NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll.

For the first time in program history, the Orediggers broke into the top-10 nationally, inching up to No. 10 in the final top-25 poll of the season.

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

Tags

Load comments