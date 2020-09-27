The Frontier Conference faced a long course at Old Works Sunday, but the Oredigger men came out on top.
Montana Tech’s two men’s teams took first (319) and second (324) at the Old Works Invite, as Brady Cady earned a one-shot victory with a 75, edging out the Orediggers’ second-team members Isaiah Weldon (76) as well as the second-team’s Matt Hobbs and Rocky Mountain College’s Chase Morehouse and Schaefer Paladichuk, who all shot 77.
Tech head coach Sean Ryan was said it was great to see his squad perform well after teams had to prepare for an already lengthy course to become longer due to rain in the previous days.
“I told everyone the golf course could very easily win today,” Ryan said. “But you just can’t let it. It showed that planning correctly and missing in the right spots, you can make mistakes on this golf course but you have to pay the price and take your medicine. It was awesome.”
“It came out really well for Montana Tech on the day. I was really nervous coming into this one cause the course was stretched out and played as long as it could. Our determination and our grit is what helped us light the ‘V.’”
The Battlin’ Bears duo of Paladichuk and Morehouse had their team in the running throughout the day, as Rocky finished in third and one shot behind the Orediggers’ second squad with a team score of 325.
MSU-Northern and Carroll College rounded out the team scores with finishes of 354 and 398 respectively.
The wide array of scores from individuals is a testament to the challenge that the Anaconda golf course provided, and Ryan says mental toughness when Old Works provided challenges was the key to the team and Cady’s success.
The win marks the third-straight Frontier Conference tournament win for Montana Tech.
Rocky Wins in Tight Finish
While the Oredigger men kept their successful start to the season going, so did the Rocky Mountain College women, who earned a three-shot team victory with the Bears’ Claire Wright shooting a 77 to take first place as an individual by nine shots and propel her team to victory.
Wright’s teammate, Amanda Conner, finished tied for second as she matched Montana Tech’s Tanna Campbell with a score of 86, with Carroll College’s Caroline Hobson and Sydnee Nowlen rounding out the tournament’s top five finishers with scores of 88.
Only six shots separated Rocky, Carroll and Tech, with the Bears totaling a score of 367, the Saints finishing at 370, and the Orediggers following with a team total of 373.
MSU-Northern wrapped up the competition with a score of 432.
