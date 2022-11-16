KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Carroll College and Montana Tech men's basketball made up the Frontier Conference's contingent in the first NAIA Coaches' Top 25 poll of the season released Wednesday.

The Fighting Saints stayed put at No. 16 from the initial national preseason rankings released last month, while the Orediggers jumped five spots to No. 18 from No. 23. 

Both teams have roared out to unbeaten starts to their seasons, with Carroll sitting at 3-0 and Tech 4-0 in nonconference play. No other Frontier team received votes in the poll.

Arizona Christian remained locked in at the No. 1 spot, garnering 19 first-place votes. No. 2-ranked Thomas More (Kentucky) was the only other program to pick up a first-place nod.

