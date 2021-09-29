HELENA — No. 19 Montana Tech held on for a tough second set victory in a 3-0 (25-20, 30-28, 25-23) win over Carroll on Wednesday night in the PE Center.
“I thought it was a great game to watch,” Orediggers head coach Brian Solomon said. “It was a stressful game to be coaching, for probably both sides. It was a good level from both teams in a lot of ways. It took us playing really well tonight and I was real happy to see our team rise to that challenge of playing here in the PE Center.”
Carroll, playing its first home match of the season, battled back in each of the first two sets, tying them late. A 19-19 deadlock in the first set preceded four-straight points for Tech as it scored six of the last seven points to go up 1-0 over the Saints.
Carroll trailed 22-21 in the second set, took a 24-22 lead, but could not finish. Tech answered back, tying the set at 26, 27 and 28 before winning 30-28.
“Pretty disappointing. I think we started really, really, really flat,” Carroll head coach Moe Boyle said. “I think we got on a roll in the second set and couldn’t put it away. Really lost steam in the third, and I thought we came back pretty well, but we’ve gotta find a way to finish. We’re capable of doing it, but we let No. 4 for Tech kinda take it to us and we didn’t have an answer for that.”
Junior Olivia Muir paced the Orediggers with 10 kills and hit .304 in the win. She, along with Maureen Jessop, were credited with double-digit points for Tech as that duo combined for 21 of the Orediggers’ 53 on Wednesday.
McKenna Kaelber had 31 of Tech’s 37 assists and Sarah Hopcroft paced the team with 15 digs.
“I thought Olivia Muir played a really good match,” Solomon said. “She really helped carry a lot of big points for us. Our upperclassmen did a nice job and our middles played well. That’s a big game for us to rebound and start the week off with.”
For the Saints, Lexie Gleasman had eight kills and a dig. Lexi Mikkelsen and Taelyr Krantz each chipped in seven kills, with Krantz also recording two solo blocks. Julia Carr and Katherine McEuen combined for 19 digs and Kylie Kackman and Hannah Schweikert had 24 of Carroll’s 33 assists.
“I think Lexie Gleasman had a hot hand tonight, played well on the outside,” Boyle said. “I believe we have a long way to go, but I really, truly believe in this team and what they’re capable of. I’m really excited about the upside of where we’re at right now, especially with so much of our conference left to play.”
The loss drops Carroll to 8-10 overall and 1-1 in conference play with eight league games still to be played. Tech also stands at 1-1 in Frontier Conference action and is 13-4 overall. The Orediggers have now won all six sets against the Saints this year, after beating them 3-0 on Sept. 18 in non-conference play.
Carroll will return to the road on Friday when it travels to Billings to face Rocky Mountain College. Tech’s next contest is also against Rocky Mountain, on Saturday in Billings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.