BUTTE - The Orediggers will be trying to snap a three-game losing streak against the Saints on Saturday when Montana Tech hosts Carroll College at 1 p.m. on Bob Green Field at Alumni Coliseum in the Copper Game.
Carroll has won the last three meetings between the two schools, with the Fighting Saints winning last year in Helena, 31-17.
A mid-fourth-quarter 32-yard touchdown pass from Jett Campbell to Kyle Torgerson brought the Orediggers within a touchdown. However, Duncan Kraft’s 10-yard touchdown run with 1:43 to play in the game sealed the win for Carroll.
Carroll outgained the Orediggers on offense, 348-267.
Devan Bridgewater went 18-of-25 for 168 yards passing and threw one interception.
Kraft rushed 29 times for 148 yards and scored three times.
Campbell was 17-of-32 passing for 205 yards and threw two touchdowns and one interception.
Kaleb Winterburn rushed for 38 yards to lead the Montana Tech rushers.
Both teams started their seasons with hard-fought wins.
Montana Tech 24 straight points and coasted to a 38-3 win at Eastern Oregon.
Campbell earned Frontier Conference Player of the Week, throwing for 235 yards and two touchdowns, and added two rushing scores.
“It was a great honor,” Campbell said. “Our offensive line kept me protected, our receivers made plays down the field, and the backs did great in the running game. So it is really more of an offensive award than an individual award. Guys trust me to do what I’m asked to do, and they made plays for me, too.”
Blake Counts ran for 97 yards and a touchdown to lead the Orediggers’ ground game.
Trevor Hoffman led the receiving corps with 122 yards on eight catches.
Montana Tech’s defense held the Mountaineers to 191 yards of total offense, having forced four turnovers.
“I was proud of our guys and proud of our staff,” Montana Tech head coach Kyle Samson said. “It was a big road win for us. We got four turnovers on defense. We did not turn the ball over on offense. We did a great job of holding time of possession (36:30-23:30) and made some big plays on both sides of the ball.”
Carroll got two fourth-quarter field goals from Stephen Powell as the Saints upended No. 17 Montana Western, 16-10.
Both defenses shined in the game, as Western outgained Carroll, 263-195. However, the Saints had two interceptions in the game, including a 63-yard return by Tucker Jones the stall Western’s opening drive and set up Powell’s 35-yard field to get Carroll on the board
Jack Prka was 15-of-26 passing for 148 yards and a 43-yard touchdown pass to Tony Collins in the second quarter. Collins finished with 81 receiving yards.
Matthew Burgess led the Saints with 39 yards rushing on 11 carries.
The Orediggers will have their hands full with Carroll on both sides of the ball. Samson knows what the Saints are capable of.
“They just knocked off Montana Western,” Samson said. “The strength of their team is that they’re strong up front on both sides of the ball. They have a number of veterans and returners. They have good running backs and linebackers. They don’t have a weakness on either side of the ball because they are like us: they have played a great deal of football.”
“The key to winning is just sticking to the script,” Campbell said. “When we are all on the same page, we are really dangerous. If we can get moving early, we can carry that throughout the game.”
Samson has plenty of respect for Carroll, as do his Orediggers.
“Coach Purcell and his staff do a great job with his team,” Samson said. “It should be a heck of a challenge. It is what you expect in this league. Every week is a big challenge. It is a big rivalry game, with it being The Copper Game.”
“Carroll is the biggest game of the year for most of us,” Campbell said. “Winning against Carroll would be a huge deal. We are definitely motivated for this game and want to get the bad taste out of our mouth from last year.”
