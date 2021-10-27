BUTTE — No. 17 Montana Tech was one set away from losing its fourth match in a row, but a spirited comeback effort lifted the team past Carroll College for a 3-2 victory Wednesday night.
The Orediggers defeated the Saints 23-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 15-5.
"It was a great comeback. Our hitters did a good job and attacked across a lot, which opened the line for our two left sides," said Montana Tech coach Brian Solomon. "Carroll played great and played hard. I think our serving caught up with us too."
The Orediggers trailed early in the first set, going down 6-1. But they found momentum a few points later to tie the first set at 9-9. The Orediggers took their first lead at 11-10.
Neither team could build more than a one-point lead in the first set until a kill attempt by Montana Tech’s Sydney Parks was called out-of-bounds, which gave Carroll a 21-19 lead.
Down 24-23, Montana Tech’s Sarah Hopcroft dove for a difficult dig but just missed getting it over the net. The Saints took the first set 25-23.
The Orediggers looked determined in the second set where a kill by Olivia Muir gave them a 4-2 lead. They continued their aggressive play to build a 10-5 lead which forced a timeout by the Saints.
"We had some odd plays and unforced errors in the first couple sets," Solomon said. "Neither team is going to play perfect all the time. We came up short in the first two sets but we really made some good hustle plays."
Just as it appeared the Orediggers would run away with the set, the Saints rallied and got within one point after a kill by Elizabeth Heuiser. A kill by Taelyr Krantz tied the game 21-21 which forced an Orediggers timeout.
An impressive kill by Krantz gave the Saints a 24-23 lead. After a miscue at the net by Montana Tech, Carroll completed the comeback to win the second set 25-23.
"We had some untimely thinks in the second set, it would've been nice if it went our way," Solomon said. "We had a big lead in the second set and lost it. I think it's a big lesson at this time of year, that we don't lose focus like that."
With a 19-15 lead in the third set, the Orediggers forced a Saints timeout. But Tech continued to play well and scored four consecutive points. Ahead 24-19, Maureen Jessop recorded a kill which won the third set 25-19 for the Orediggers.
The fourth set was also highly competitive where Montana Tech looked to even the set score. Montana Tech held a 17-12 lead which soon grew to 24-14 after a kill by Taylor Henley. A kill by Karina Mickelson won the fourth set 25-14 for Montana Tech.
"We had some real challenges trying to keep up with their offense," Solomon said. "There were a lot of good plays, it was good to see each team play a high level and to see it go our way in the last hour."
Tech built one of its largest leads of the night in the fifth set where they led 12-3. It won the final set 15-5 on a Jessop kill.
Jessop led the Orediggers in kills with 22 while Hopcroft led the way in digs with 34. Olivia Muir added 18 kills and five digs for Tech.
For the Saints, Krants finished with a team-high 14 kills. Hannah Schweikert finished with 21 assists while Julia Carr had 18 digs. Lexie Gleasman added 10 kills and nine digs.
The Orediggers next game will be Saturday against Rocky Mountain College at 6 p.m. The Saints will host Rocky Mountain College on Friday.
