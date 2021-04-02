BUTTE, Mont. — The Montana Tech volleyball team dropped Carroll College on Thursday night in five sets and then four sets on Friday night to conclude the regular season.
Carroll finishes its conference-only 2021 slate at 10-8 and will enter the upcoming Frontier Conference Tournament third in the league standings.
The Saints and the Orediggers split the first two sets on Thursday, both of which ended in scores of 25-19.
With the match even at 1-1, both teams had a shot at the lead. 25 points wasn't enough to settle the third set, as Carroll came out on top 28-26.
Carroll had Tech on the ropes heading into the fourth set, but the Orediggers fought back to force a fifth set, winning the fourth set 25-18.
In the fifth set, Montana Tech kept the momentum going to seal the victory at home, winning the set 15-11.
Junior Taelyr Krantz totaled 17 kills to lead the Saints attack. Senior Karina Mickelson had a game-high 21 kills to help lead Montana Tech to victory.
Despite taking the first set on Friday night in Butte 25-16, Carroll yielded the final three, including a deciding fourth set by a score of 25-10.
Freshman Julia Carr paced the Saints with 23 digs, while senior Laurel Kassa and sophomore Kylie Kackman recorded 14 and 12, respectively.
Carroll racked up six service aces on Friday to Tech’s five as redshirt freshman Lexie Gleasman logged 10 kills for the Saints.
The Orediggers hit .198 as a team in the win and featured three players with at least 15 digs on the afternoon. Sophomore Hannah Oggerino dug 23 balls in the victory and sophomore Maureen Jessop was credited with 15 kills.
Tech ends its regular season 8-10 after back-to-back wins over the Saints. Carroll and Tech will enter the league tournament third and fourth in the standings, respectively. The tournament begins on Tuesday with the higher seeded teams hosting the lower seeded teams and the No. 1 and No. 2 programs receiving first-round byes.
Carroll SID Daniel Salle contributed to this article
