CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Becca Richtman of Montana Tech finished third Friday in the 2020 NAIA women's cross country championships hosted by Mount Mercy University.
Richtman, a senior from Elburn, Illinois, who started her collegiate career at Winona State in Minnesota, completed the 5-kilometer Seminole Valley Park Cross Country Course in 17 minutes, 42.02 seconds to finish less than four seconds out of second and 40 seconds behind winner Emma Wilson of Huntington (Indiana). Reaghan Worley of Carroll was 11th in 18:09.64 to earn All-America status.
Richtman also has the third fastest 5,000-meter time in the NAIA this year.
Sydney Little Light of Rocky Mountain College was 37th in 18:34.45 to also earn All-America honors. Rocky's Jackson Wilson was the only other All-American from a Montana school, finishing 14th in the men's 8-kilometer race in 24:54.04.
Eireann O'Connor of Montana Western was 65th in the women's race in 18:53.24 and Mei-Li Stevens of Rocky was 72nd in 18:55.08.
Carroll's 19th-place finish was highest among Montana schools. The Saints are one of six teams with 10 appearances at the meet since 2010.
The College of Idaho finished second as a team with 146 points, 35 behind champion St. Francis (Illinois).
Wilson, a freshman from Box Elder, South Dakota, was 1:09 behind champion Zouhair Talbi of Oklahoma City, which had three of the top four individual finishers.
No other male runner from a Montana school finished in the top 100.
Taylor University (Indiana) won the men's team title with 73 points, well ahead of runnerup Huntington with 114, No. 3 Milligan (Tennessee) at 127 and No. 4 Oklahoma City at 131.
The Carroll men were 24th with 689 points and Rocky was 29th with 735. The College of Idaho was 15th with 408.
The meet was originally scheduled for November but postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
