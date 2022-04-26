GREAT FALLS — Carroll swept the relay events and athletes from Rocky Mountain College and Montana Tech took gold in the men’s and women’s 10,000-meter runs on Day 1 of the Frontier Conference Track and Field Championship Meet.
Results from the men’s and women’s hammer throw events were not immediately made available.
Carroll’s Lee Walburn and Brett Glaser were the only two athletes to compete in the decathlon at the Trudnowski Open last week. Their scores, as one-two finishers, will apply to the Saints’ overall team total for the conference meet.
Tech’s Abby Clark, Olleca Severson and Naiya Beaudin finished one-two-three in the heptathlon at the same meet.
Tech’s fifth-year senior Becca Richtman is ready for her final act.
Already a three-time NAIA National Champion after capturing the 1-mile and 3,000-meter crowns during the indoor season, Richtman has now qualified in three outdoor events.
Running the 10,000-meter race for the first time competitively, Richtman laid down an NAIA “A” Standard time of 37 minutes, 25 seconds. That, for now, is the 13th-best mark in the country, adding to her NAIA-best times in the 5k and 3,000-meter steeplechase.
“It was a little bit different than I expected,” Richtman said of the 10k. “Not sure if I love it or not, but it was still a fun day…We ended up getting 16 points for the women’s team between me and Hailey [Nielson]. [Wednesday] we have a big day and the rest of the team has a lot of points to score. We’re really excited to see what we can do.”
Richtman now has options for nationals. She can avoid a prelim in the 5k and just focus on the 10k and steeplechase, or, if she chooses, participate in all three, similar to what she did during indoor nationals where she captured 28 points for her team.
With Tech’s track and field program in its infancy, head coach Zach Kughn is still turning to Richtman to fill some gaps. Richtman’s 10 points in the 10k help the Orediggers toward their goal of a conference championship on the women’s side, as will any points she gets from running her first 800-meter dash in four years on Wednesday.
“Individual conference titles aren’t going to mean that much to her at this point, but that team one means a ton to all of us,” Kughn said. “She’s really focused on that – scoring points for the team. She really tried to help Hailey get to that national standard [Tuesday]. Unfortunately it wasn’t Hailey’s day, but Becca’s selflessness is there.”
Tech’s women’s 4x800 relay team finished in second on Tuesday, about a minute behind Carroll.
A year after fielding athletes in just 20 percent of the events at the conference meet, the Oredigger women have their eyes set on preventing a Carroll repeat.
“The women’s [team] is really focused on the team title,” Kughn said. “A lot of good athletes. A lot of girls projected to score 20, 30, 40 points. It’s tough because you actually have to get it done and when you’re projected to win something, it’s only down from there. At the same time, they’ve proven to be consistent throughout the season.”
Kughn said day one went just about as well as he could have hoped for his women. Through the four events that took place at Great Falls High’s Memorial Stadium on Tuesday (men’s and women’s 4x800 and men’s and women’s 10k runs), the combined teams scores were showing a tie between Tech and Rocky at 36 points, with Carroll right behind at 35 points.
That does not include Tuesday’s hammer throw results or the 3,000-meter steeplechase and multi event scores collected earlier in the season that will apply to the championship meet.
“I think we’re growing so fast,” Richtman said of Tech’s program. “I think the bar is high. The most important thing for me is to hold the bar for [the younger athletes]. I want it to be a great program and I want them all to have success. I think if you’re going to do something, you should do it well.”
The Battlin’ Bears’ strength in the men’s distance department showed up on Tuesday. Jackson Duffey and Jackson Wilson finished one-two in the 10k with times of 33:18.05 and 33:18.52.
Wilson, competing as a junior, is NAIA “A” Standard qualified and ranked top-10 nationally in the 1500- and 5000-meter runs. Duffey is currently NAIA “B” Standard qualified in the 5k and ranked top-20 in the NAIA.
Both will compete in those events at the conference meet on Wednesday.
“They knew we had a little breeze and of course it kicked up,” Rocky coach Mike McLean said. “They wanted to pace and they think they did that. They know if you [start] out too hard, you’re going to fade a little bit. They’ve got a bunch of races [Wednesday] – I want more points out of those two guys in the 1500 and 5000. It’s a tough race and it’s tougher in the wind.”
Elsewhere for Rocky, Joseph Vanden Bos is close to qualifying in the 800-meter run and holds the Frontier’s top time. Sydney Little Light is in the same position on the women’s side. Little Light is currently top-10 nationally in the 1500 and will race in that event on Wednesday.
“We’re hoping for good events in the pole vault and some of the throws,” McLean said. “We’re covered in a lot of events, more than last year. Some 400 [meter] kids we haven’t seen in a while, some kids who are in the high jump, long jump – things that we haven’t seen. I like them in those events early in the year, but they’re coming to conference to try to pick up some points.”
Carroll’s women’s 4x800 relay team entered Tuesday with the eighth fastest time in the NAIA. With Reghan Worley competing in the 10k, Andria Mourich stepped in to run the second leg of the event.
The Saints led from the outset and claimed 10 points with a time of 9:37.21, more than a minute faster than Tech.
On the men’s side, Carroll nearly replicated that feat, finishing 50 seconds better than Rocky with a time of 7:52.80. While the team, composed of Jonah Fisher, James Normandeau, Aidan Jarvis and Van Gottwals and competing in just its second-ever relay as a group, broke the eight-minute mark, it missed the NAIA “B” Standard by less than five seconds.
“It was really nice to see all the other guys go out and run, probably, the best legs they’ve had this year,” Gottwals said. “That really helped amp me up. I gave it all I had. Went gunning for that qualifying time and barely missed it. Really felt good out there…
“We’re in better shape than we ran today, honestly. We’ve had great workouts. I know those boys have more in them. It’s just, you gotta have an even better day, you know? Proud of them, proud to see what we did today.”
Day 2 of the Frontier Championship Meet begins at 10 a.m. with the field events. Track events follow at 11 a.m. The meet can be streamed here.
