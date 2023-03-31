HELENA — The shovelfuls of snow Carroll coaches and athletes removed from the track at Vigilante Stadium yielded a completely dry surface by the time Friday’s scaled down meet ended.

Because of the snow that dumped Wednesday night and Thursday morning, all field and sprint events were canceled, leaving just distance disciplines (and the 200-meter dash) for the three programs able to attend (Carroll, Montana Tech and Montana Western).

With the conditions, Friday wasn’t an optimal day for athletes to set national qualifying marks, but it acted as another brick in the foundation of a track season that has six weeks remaining.

“My race wasn’t as quick as I would have liked it to be, but I’m just glad to be running,” Carroll senior Natalie Yocum, who competed in the 4x800 meter relay, said. “Last night, there was five inches of snow on the track and we shoveled it all last night and this morning.”

Carroll’s women’s 4x800 relay team has qualified for nationals each of the last two years, finishing as high as sixth in 2021.

Yocum was on both of those squads, but on Friday, was the lone national qualifier to race in the event on a new-look team that included Kyle Olson, Madalen Shipman and London Lambrecht.

Carroll posted a time of nine minutes, 52.93 seconds (9:50.64 adjusted for altitude), about 23 seconds off the NAIA “B” Standard.

“I was just trying to give it my all and bring it home because I know these other girls haven’t qualified before and I just wanna give them the opportunity to compete at nationals,” Yocum said.

“These girls haven’t done it before, but I definitely think they can easily make it [to nationals]. I’m hoping that, as we run it more, we get better. I want them to have the opportunity that I had.”

Montana Tech junior Edwin Kipainoi was the lone runner to break the 16-minute barrier in the 5000-meter run on Friday, finishing with a time of 15:32.89.

“The first two miles felt really good, then the wind started picking up and I just fell a little flat the last four or five laps,” Kipainoi said. “The last few races, I haven’t had anyone who races me. I’m just trying to do my best out there.”

Kipainoi has been in Montana for a little more than six months after following current Oredigger assistant coach Jacob Sundberg from a junior-college in Missouri (by way of Kansas) to Butte.

Montana, he said, is similar to Kenya in that it has plenty of mountains. The cold weather, Kipainoi added, is something he’s still adjusting to.

A native of Kajiado, Kenya, Kipainoi has been living on and off in the United States since 2017. He didn’t begin competing in track and field until 2019 when his high school coach in Missouri, who had lived in the same region of Kenya as Kipainoi, got him involved.

Kipainoi is the cousin of David Rudisha, the current world record holder in the 800-meter run, and has another family member who has competed in the Olympics.

He finished ninth in the 3000-meter run at indoor nationals, one spot off earning All-America status.

Kipainoi said his goal is to become an All-American in the 5K and 10K during the outdoor season.

“It’s a very high standard that [my cousins] set, but I’m just getting started,” Kipainoi said. “I’m better in school anyways. I’m trying to get my school paid for and to try to do good for coach Zach [Kughn], coach Jake and coach Becca [Richtman].”

Richtman, who scored 26 points at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships a year ago, was in full coaching mode Friday for the Orediggers.

Richtman wrapped up her Oredigger career by winning the 10K at nationals, and finishing second in the steeplechase and 5K.

Now, she helps guide younger Tech athletes, including junior Carlin Manning who won Friday’s 5K with a time of 19:28.44.

“Originally my plan was to sit on [Carroll’s] Reghan Worley and just go with her, but I found out she was pacing some other teammates, so I decided that I had to solo it,” Manning said. “I went out pretty fast because I got a little excited, but ended up recovering.”

“Definitely my fastest outdoor 5K besides cross-country.”

Manning, who joined the Orediggers as Tech was beginning its track and field program, said she was a sprinter in high school and missed her senior track season due to the COVID-19 pandemic after running just one year of cross country for Kalispell Flathead.

Each successive season after her freshman year, Manning said, has been “breakthrough” type seasons. At least some of that Manning attributes to Richtman.

“She was a really great teammate, always a strong leader, honestly like a coach when she was a teammate,” Manning said. “I think she’s transitioned really well into coaching because she’s been really helpful out there…

“She’s really helped keep me super calm and cool [and in the mindset of] going out there and crushing it like a workout. I used to get super, super nervous, and I still do, but having her there – she keeps it really chill and kinda goofy.”

Manning said her goal for the outdoor season is to qualify for nationals in the steeplechase and continue setting personal records in the 5K.

Other notable results from Friday’s meet:

Carroll’s Brett Glaser won the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.05 seconds.

Montana Tech’s Ian Barville cracked the two-minute mark in the 800 with a time of 1:59.45.

Carroll’s men’s 4x400 relay team (Glaser, Elias Hall, Bodie Smith, Kaiden Romney) won on Friday with a time of 3:30.88.

Carroll’s Brooklyn Schultz won the women’s 200-meter dash with a time of 26.99.

Montana Tech freshman Kamryn Comba won the 800, for what she said was her first collegiate win, with a time of 2:24.35.