HELENA — Montana Tech’s men’s basketball team moved up one spot – to its highest national ranking of the season – while all three previously ranked Frontier Conference women’s teams maintained their positioning in Wednesday’s edition of the NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll.

Tech, after going 3-1 since the Jan. 25 edition of the poll and securing another 20-win season, inched up to No. 11 on Wednesday.

Tags

Load comments