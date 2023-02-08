HELENA — Montana Tech’s men’s basketball team moved up one spot – to its highest national ranking of the season – while all three previously ranked Frontier Conference women’s teams maintained their positioning in Wednesday’s edition of the NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll.
Tech, after going 3-1 since the Jan. 25 edition of the poll and securing another 20-win season, inched up to No. 11 on Wednesday.
The Orediggers are two games ahead of MSU-Northern and Providence in the conference standings and can lock up at least a share of the regular-season championship for the second consecutive season with a win at home on Thursday.
Carroll’s women’s team remained at No. 11 following a 4-0 last two weeks in which the Saints picked up victories over nationally-ranked Rocky Mountain College and Montana Western.
The Saints, like Tech, own a two-game lead in the league standings and can clinch at least a share of the regular-season crown on Thursday in Butte.
Carroll rides an eight-game win streak into its final regular-season matchup with Tech.
Western’s lone loss since Jan. 25 was an eight-point home defeat to Carroll on Saturday. The Bulldogs beat Rocky in Billings on Jan. 28 to pull the Battlin’ Bears into a tie for second place in the conference standings.
Western is 21-4 this season and finishes the regular-season against Providence, MSU-Northern and Rocky.
The Rocky women dropped both of its games to nationally-ranked competition in this poll cycle, falling to Carroll in Helena on Jan. 26 and to Western at home on Jan. 28, before beating Providence and Tech.
The Battlin’ Bears have already lost twice to Western this season, handing the head-to-head tiebreaker (for league tournament seeding) to the Bulldogs. That means Rocky will need to finish at least one game better than Western to earn, at minimum, the No. 2 seed in the Frontier Tournament and a first-round bye.
Rocky still has to play Carroll (in Helena) and Western (in Dillon) before the regular-season ends.
For the first time this season, MSU-Northern’s men’s team received votes in the NAIA top-25.
The Lights are winners of five straight games and knocked off a nationally-ranked Tech squad on Jan. 28.
Northern is currently tied with Providence for second in the Frontier standings with a 7-5 league record.
