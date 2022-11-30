The Montana Western Bulldogs women’s basketball team faces their first Frontier Conference road test on Thursday afternoon, as they face Carroll College in Helena.
Game time at the P.E. Center is 5 p.m.
Last Saturday, the Bulldogs upended the College of Idaho on their home floor, 70-53.
For their efforts over the past two weeks, the Bulldogs moved up the No. 21 in Wednesday’s updated Top 25 poll.
Coming off a 30-point output last Saturday against the Coyotes, Western forward Brynley Fitzgerald is the reigning conference player of the week. Fitzgerald leads the Bulldogs in minutes played (33.8), scoring (19), field goals (40), field-goal percentage (40.8), three-pointers (18), free-throws (16), rebounds (8), tied for the lead in blocks (0.5), and is second in assists (3.2) and steals (2.2).
Guard Jordan Sweeney leads the Bulldogs in assists (3.5), is second in minutes played (31.3), scoring (14.5), and is third in rebounds (4.2) and steals (1.2).
Forward Mesa King is second in rebounds (4.7), third in scoring (9.3), field goals (26), and assists (1.8).
Western’s opponents average 59.2 points per game, 36.7% from the field, 28.1% from behind the arc, 71.1% from the free-throw line, 36.8 boards, 10.8 assists, 6.5 steals and three blocks per contest.
Carroll’s last action was an exhibition loss to Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, 71-47. The Fighting Saints (4-3) stayed steady at No. 9 in Wednesday’s Top 25 rankings.
The Fighting Saints (4-3) average 58.9 points per contest, 44% from the field, 27.6% from the three-point arc, 65.3% from the free-throw line, 30.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.1 steals, and 4.6 blocks per contest.
Forward Jamie Pickens leads Carroll in scoring (16.0), field-goal percentage (56.1%), free-throws (20), rebounds (6.0), and blocks (1.7).
Guard Sienna Swannack is first in three-pointers (14), three-point percentage (48.3), and free-throw percentage (100%), is second in field goals (27) and assists (2.6).
Carroll’s opponents average 54.6 points per game, 40.6% from the field, 25.4% from behind the three-point arc, 64.8% from the charity stripe, 26.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.1 blocks.
Thursday night is the first of two Frontier Conference games this week for both squads. Western will host Montana Tech, and Carroll will travel to Havre to take on MSU-Northern, both on Saturday.
