WHITEFISH — Montana Western’s Reese Neville (offensive) and John Mears (special teams), as well as Carroll’s Garrett Worden (defensive) were tabbed Frontier Conference Football Players of the Week on Monday.
Neville rushed for a season-best 160 yards on 22 carries in the Bulldogs’ 27-21 road victory against Montana Tech on Saturday.
Neville averaged 7.3 yards per carry and ripped off runs of 49, 25 (twice) and 15 yards.
The redshirt senior broke off a 49-yard run on Western’s go-ahead scoring drive in the third quarter. Neville also picked up gains of 25 and 15 yards to help set up Western’s final score of the game with 3:28 to play.
Neville currently paces the Frontier with 838 rushing yards (in conference games), and for the season, is only 112 yards short of a 1,000-yard campaign.
Worden, Carroll’s redshirt sophomore defensive lineman, totaled five tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in the Saints’ 24-17 win over Southern Oregon.
Worden sealed Carroll’s victory with under two minutes to play when he sacked SOU quarterback Blake Asciutto, causing the football to pop free. Tucker Jones recovered the fumble, allowing Carroll to run out the clock and preserve its one-score advantage.
Worden is currently tied for third in the Frontier with six sacks and is tied for second with 10.5 tackles for loss.
Mears, Western’s redshirt sophomore kicker, was 2-for-2 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra-point attempts on Saturday.
His second field goal of the game – a 24-yarder – extended Western’s lead to six with 3:28 to play in the fourth quarter. Mears also connected on a 25-yarder in the first quarter.
Mears is second in the Frontier in points with 54 (in conference games). On the season, Mears is 7-for-9 on field goal attempts and 38-for-42 on point-after tries.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.