HELENA — Andrew Carter rarely posts on Twitter, but a 19-second video shared last month of him bench pressing 405 pounds seemingly changed the trajectory of his football career.

Carter, a two-time NAIA All-American at center for Carroll’s football team and the 2022 NAIA Rimington Award winner (NAIA's best center), was set to return to the Saints for his final year of eligibility.

He participated in spring drills with Carroll and was preparing himself for the season when Big Sky Conference teams took notice of Carter’s desire to play one more year.

They reached out through Carter’s former high school football coach, Cameron Andersen, who had shared Carter’s video on social media. Carter took visits to the University of Idaho and Idaho State, but settled on an offer from Weber State.

He publicly announced his commitment on Saturday via Twitter.

“I think that’s how the opportunity came – I was just working hard and wasn’t thinking about it, just doing my thing and God brought this opportunity to my doorstep,” Carter said.

Blessed is an understatement! Thank you @Coach_CAndersen for helping me throughout the entirety of this recruiting process! Also thank you @gnduff for recruiting and giving me this opportunity! 1 more year! Time to go! Full steam ahead🫡‼️ pic.twitter.com/0ZR5uSevSZ — Andrew Carter (@AndrewC99599403) June 10, 2023

“I felt like I had to jump on it.”

Carter, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, tested the professional waters earlier this off-season, but didn’t officially declare for the NFL Draft in order to preserve this final year of eligibility.

He wanted to make his last season at Carroll his best to maximize professional opportunities, but now Carter will get a chance to prove himself at the NCAA Division I level.

“I had done good things at Carroll and it was time for me to show the audience that I can handle bigger competition and that I can do what needs to be done to be a great player anywhere I go,” Carter said.

“Sometimes you gotta make the best decisions for your goal and for your life, and I think this is the route I had to take for that.”

Carter was a team captain for a Carroll team that went 8-3 last season (8-2 Frontier), captured a share of the Frontier Conference Championship, and made its second appearance in the NAIA Football Championship Series in the last three seasons.

Carter started every game at center and helped pave the way for a run game that averaged 129.5 yards per game and eclipsed 150 yards six times.

405x3! 500 by the end of this summer 💯🤝 pic.twitter.com/yucltsnmBn — Andrew Carter (@AndrewC99599403) May 19, 2023

He’ll join a Weber State team that compiled a 10-3 record (6-2 Big Sky) in 2022, tied for third in the Big Sky standings, and earned a berth in the FCS Playoffs.

Weber State is scheduled to open its 2023 season on Aug. 31 against Central Washington. The Wildcats are slated to play Montana State in Ogden on Sept. 23.

Carter will return to his home state of Idaho on Nov. 4 when Weber State plays Idaho State.

“I will always be a Fighting Saint,” Carter said. “I played four years there, spent five years there, and built great relationships. Carroll will always be my first home…

“I wouldn’t be half the player I am if I didn’t have coach Pfanny, coach Purcell, coach Malot, coach Kastens and coach Springer – all those guys were big role models for me…

“Without them, this opportunity would never have come.”

Carter recently graduated from Carroll with a degree in Theater, with a focus on Theater Carpentry (building sets and props). He said he plans to study agriculture during the summer and fall at Weber State.