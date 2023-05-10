BILLINGS — Big changes are coming to the NAIA football postseason — and they could have major implications for football-playing schools in the Frontier Conference.

The NAIA announced in April that its Council of Presidents had approved a motion to expand its Football Championship Series from 16 to 20 teams beginning in the fall of 2023, per a news release from the organization, along with a series of other changes to the structure of its annual postseason tournament.

Under the new format, the expanded field will feature up to 13 automatic qualifiers and a minimum of seven at-large teams, with conference champions receiving an auto-bid "regardless of rating or record," per the release. Previously, conference champions had to both win their league and be ranked in the top 20 of the final NAIA coaches' poll to earn their auto-bid.

The ruling also states that at-large teams must be ranked in the top 25 of the final NAIA coaches' poll to be considered for selection, a change from the previous policy that at-large qualifiers had to be ranked in the top 20 of the poll.

The first round of play of the new-look playoffs, which will only feature teams seeded Nos. 13-20, will take place Nov. 18, of which after the winners will advance to the Round of 16 on Nov. 25 to join seed Nos. 1-12, which will all receive first-round byes.

Quarterfinals play will take place Dec. 2 and the semifinals Dec. 9, culminating in the NAIA National Championship Game on Dec. 18 — a Monday, compared to every other round taking place on a Saturday.

The Frontier, now with nine football-playing members as Arizona Christian will make its league debut this fall, currently has its regular-season champion earn an automatic bid to the NAIA playoffs.

The addition of three football-playing members would grant the conference an additional auto-bid, per NAIA rules, and there is some expansion potential nearby.

The North Star Athletic Association, with five of its seven football-playing schools in the 2022 season hailing from North or South Dakota, will go down to five football programs next season as both Presentation College (South Dakota) and Iowa Wesleyan are both closing at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. The league will have two years to find at least one new member in order to keep its auto-bid (which requires a minimum of six teams) to the NAIA playoffs or risk losing it.

Meanwhile, with the personnel it does have, the Frontier would've been better-set to send multiple teams to the playoffs last season if the updated qualification rules had been in place then.

Under the approved new format, College of Idaho — which was ranked No. 18 in the final NAIA coaches' poll of the 2022 season — would've had a higher likelihood to qualify in a 20-team field and give the Frontier two teams in the NAIA playoffs, along with regular-season champion Carroll College. No. 24 Montana Tech also would've been eligible for at-large consideration under the newly-approved rules.