HELENA — Ticket punched. The Carroll men’s basketball team beat the fifth-ranked Arizona Christian Firestorm 83-79 on Saturday to advance out of the Lewiston B Bracket and on to Kansas City, Missouri for the NAIA National Tournament’s Round of 16 that begins next week.
“These kids stuck together and did all the stuff that we asked them to do just in order to play the season -- all the COVID protocols -- and they did it,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “They deserve all the credit for getting us down to Kansas City.”
Sophomore Ifeanyi Okeke knocked a clutch free throw with less than 10 seconds on the clock to seal Carroll’s win and cap off what was an outstanding all-around offensive performance for the Saints.
Against the No. 11 scoring offense in the country, one that averaged better than 88 points per game heading into Saturday, Carroll knew points in bunches would be needed. A night after scoring 83 points, Carroll put up 39 first half points against Arizona Christian, 20 of which came off the fingertips of junior guard Shamrock Campbell.
One of the Saints’ leaders, both on and off the court, Campbell buried eight field goals in the opening 20 minutes, including four 3-pointers, without missing, while playing the type of defense that allowed Carroll to hold a four-point edge at intermission.
“He knows that when he’s aggressive, we usually have a good chance to win,” Paulson said of Campbell. “He stepped up on the biggest stage. It was great to see him aggressive and answering their call and getting us to Kansas City.”
With Arizona Christian senior Darius Goudeau scoring 13 of his 21 total points in the second half, the Firestorm ensured the back-and-forth nature of the game would not be limited to the first half. Even after the Saints captured their biggest lead of the game with a 12-point edge with 13:16 left in the second half, Arizona Christian came right back and made it a one-point contest with 8:34 remaining on the clock.
From there, it was just about which team could continue making plays, and with Carroll junior Jovan Sljivancanin scoring 14 of his 18 points in the second half and Campbell continuing to find the bottom of the basket, the Saints showed they could make their fair share down the stretch.
Up 80-79 with 26.6 seconds left on the game clock and just nine seconds on the shot clock, Carroll drew up a play going Campbell’s way. He knocked down the 2-point jumper to give the Saints their three-point edge that would ultimately stand at four points after the final horn sounded.
“Shamrock had a fantastic game,” Paulson said. “He kept us in it with timely shots and then I thought Jonny Hillman had some other timely shots from three. Just kept them at bay. It was kinda back-and-forth. We had to answer their call because they were hitting contested threes on us. I thought our defense was good for the majority of the game, they just made some incredible shots and we had to answer it. Shamrock and Jonny had those answers.”
On 11-for-12 shooting, Campbell scored a game-high 26 points, while Sljivancanin and Okeke joined him in double figures with 18 and 13 points, respectively. Sophomore Jonny Hilliman added two 3-pointers off the bench as Carroll shot 7-for-11 (63.6 percent) from that distance in the victory.
Carroll attempted 53 shots on Saturday, including 42 inside the 3-point line while out-scoring Arizona Christian 34-22 in the painted area. Sophomore Brendan Temple finished with eight points as part of Carroll’s interior scoring, and all those high percentage shots around the basket helped the Saints shoot 58.5 percent for the game.
“[The players] handled the adversity really well tonight when they were coming back on us,” Paulson said. “We didn’t lose our cool. They just were really steady down the stretch because Arizona Christian was making some great plays and getting shots. We just stayed together and didn’t try to get off the script.”
A team that knows how to put the ball in the basket, the Firestorm shot 50 percent from the field themselves as Goudeau knocked down six of his team’s 14 made 3-pointers. Seniors De’Ron Kyle and Xander Bowers each chipped in 12 points, while juniors Angelo Johnson and Bryce Davis added 17 and 10 points, respectively.
In a game that came down to offensive firepower, Carroll stepped up to the plate and poured in 80-plus points for the second night in a row to get the job done. Tested on the big stage, the Saints men proved they can go toe-to-toe with any team in the country and come out on top. That will continue to be critical for Carroll as they enter the National Tournament’s final site and the Round of 16 beginning next week in Kansas City, Missouri.
