HELENA — The Carroll men’s basketball team is now just one win away from advancing to the NAIA National Tournament’s Round of 16 after an 85-58 win over Texas Wesleyan on Friday in Lewiston, Idaho.
Texas Wesleyan shot just 29 percent in the game’s final 20 minutes, including an 0-for-8 effort from 3-point range and watched as Carroll took as big as a 29-point lead in the second half. Trailing by eight points at the break, the Rams reeled off a 6-0 run to get back within two points of the second-seeded Saints with under 18:00 minutes left to play.
Senior David Shepard’s field goal at the 17:45 mark of the second half, however, was the Rams’ last for nearly 12 minutes as Carroll raced out to a 25-point advantage with a 25-2 run during that stretch.
“We got back to the game plan about moving the ball and getting it to the paint with drivers or post touches,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said of the run. “We had an answer and that kinda staved off their run, so just kinda getting back to the game plan. We called a timeout and regrouped and the kids played pretty well from that point on.”
Junior Shamrock Campbell got that run started with one of the Saints’ seven 3-pointers on Friday and finished with nine points, five rebounds and five assists. It was fellow junior Jovan Sljivancanin, however, that was the go-to man for the Saints once again.
Sljivancanin scored the final seven points of the first half for Carroll to spur an 11-4 run going into intermission and notched his ninth double-double of the season with a game-high 17 points and 12 rebounds on 8-for-17 shooting. His six assists left him just four shy of a triple-double as three Saints ended the game in double figures.
“They didn’t really have a guy that matched up well with him and that was to our advantage,” Paulson said. “He did a nice job of finding other guys with assists when we did get double-teamed. They’re not too familiar with his game like the Frontier teams are, so he was a little bit of a shocker to them...He was a little bit too much for them to handle.”
For a team that entered Friday shooting 36.8 percent from 3-point range, Texas Wesleyan managed to shoot just 5.6 percent (1-for-18) from that distance in the loss, allowing the Saints to more effectively guard dribble drives and keep the Rams away from high percentage shots.
Carroll also shot 63 percent in the final 20 minutes, keeping the Rams from pushing the ball in transition and forcing the Saints into a track meet. The result was just 25 second half points for Texas Wesleyan and 35.6 percent shooting for the game.
“We definitely put emphasis on getting back versus this team and taking quality shots,” Paulson said. “That led to us being about to get defensive balance, so that was huge. The kids did get back, and when we were making baskets, that slowed them up, too. They couldn’t really run on us like they wanted to...They like to run and gun a little and we were slowing them down by making shots, and if we missed it, it was a good defensive rotation to get back on defense.”
After turning the ball over four times in the second half’s initial three and a half minutes, Carroll committed just four additional turnovers the rest of the game while burying five triples in the waning 20 minutes.
Sophomore Dennis Flowers III accounted for three of Carroll’s 3-pointers on Friday, finishing with 15 points on 5-for-9 shooting. Fellow sophomore Ifeanyi Okeke contributed 10 points, three rebounds and three assists off the bench, while freshman Gui Pedra, sophomore Jonny Hillman and Campbell each chipped in nine points in the victory to help Carroll score its most points in a game since Jan. 23.
“I thought our penetration getting to the paint, it led to kick-outs for 3-pointers or drop-offs,” Paulson said. “That was really big. We didn’t settle for outside shots all night like we kinda did in the Frontier Championship. We were just more aggressive and more disciplined to get a great shot instead of a good shot.”
Texas Wesleyan was led by senior Vydal Bradford who scored eight of his team-high 16 points in the second half. Shepard and senior Sebastian Karwoski also finished in double digits with 13 and 10 points, respectively. The Rams’ second-leading scorer on the season, junior Peyton Sallee, was held to just five points on 2-for-7 shooting in the loss.
All but one of the Saints who played on Friday broke into the scoring column as Paulson found some playing time for his role players down the stretch.
Carroll is now 18-7 on the season and will play the No. 7 overall seed in the tournament, Arizona Christian, on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in the final game of the Lewiston B Bracket. The winner of that game moves on to Kansas City, Missouri for the NAIA’s Round of 16 that begins on March 18.
“We just need to get rested and move on to Arizona Christian,” Paulson said. “The momentum will be carried over, but it’s a quick turnaround, so we’re moving forward.”
