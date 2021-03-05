HELENA — Carroll, as well as their Frontier Conference counterparts, now know when and where their respective runs toward a national championship will begin. Five total Frontier teams earned berths into the 48-team tournament that will be spread among eight different host sites for the opening round.
Each host site will put on two, three-team pod tournaments with the No. 1 seed in each pod receiving a bye. The winner of each two-three matchup will play the No. 1 seed in that respective pod. A winner will then move on to the final site as each host site will ultimately send two teams to the Round of 16.
Carroll and Providence will send both basketball programs to the opening round games, while the Montana Western women also earned a berth after finishing as the runner-up in the Frontier Tournament.
Carroll women
With their third league tournament title in four years under their belt, the Saints are the No. 1 seed in the Lewiston A Bracket in Idaho and the No. 6 seed for the overall tournament. They are scheduled to play the winner of No. 2 seed Lewis-Clark State and No. 3 seed William Jessup on March 13 at 5 p.m. pacific time.
Lewis-Clark State is the No. 22 overall seed for the tournament and earned a bid as the Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament Champion. Head coach Brian Orr has his team sitting at 12-5 on the season, scoring nearly 70 points per game.
Seniors Kiara Burlage and Abbie Johnson both average in double figures for Lewis-Clark State as the team has shot 41.1 percent from the field in its 17 games. Johnson has logged 14 blocks this season as her team ranks 44th in the NAIA in blocks per game at 3.47.
William Jessup is the 40th overall seed in the tournament as the Golden State Athletic Conference East Division Champion. At 10-8 overall this season, William Jessup is one of the better defensive teams in the NAIA. The program ranks inside the top-35 in field goal and 3-point field goal defense, as well as scoring defense.
Senior center Miranda Zaragoza has 29 blocks through 18 games and ranks 36th in the country with 1.6 per game. Standing at 6-foot-3, Zaragoza has pulled down 71 offensive rebounds this season as William Jessup averages better than 12 of those per game. Zaragoza averages 11.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.1 percent from the field.
Carroll men
Kurt Paulson’s Saints came up short against Providence in the men’s Frontier Tournament Championship earlier this week, but still got into the Lewiston B Bracket as the No. 2 seed. Overall, Carroll is the 26th seed as an at-large bid at 17-7 on the season.
College of the Ozarks, Carroll’s opponent in the opening round matchup, snuck in as the 48th overall seed having finished as the runner-up in the Association of Independent Institutions Tournament.
After starting its season on Feb. 2, College of the Ozarks has played just seven games and holds a 2-5 record. The program did, however, knock off the No. 1 seed in the league’s tournament to advance to the championship game, earning them a matchup with the Saints.
Head coach Steve Shepherd oversees a roster that allows just 68.7 points per game to its opponents, a top-20 number in the NAIA. Teams have shot just 42.3 percent against College of the Ozarks this season, including 30.9 percent from 3-point range.
Guards Treydon Rackley and Ayden Stone lead the way for the Bobcats at 14 and 13.4 points per game, respectively. Freshman Josh Linehan chips in 10.3 points per contest as that trio has started all seven games for College of the Ozarks this year.
While the Bobcats’ defense has been among the best in the NAIA, their offense has struggled to the tune of a negative-5.86 scoring margin. That ranks 160th in the country as the Bobcats average just 62.9 points per game.
Carroll will counter with a top-ten scoring defense of their own and as one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the NAIA at 40.2 percent.
The Saints are scheduled to play College of the Ozarks on March 12 at 2:30 p.m. pacific time.
Providence men
From start to finish the best men’s team in the Frontier, the Argonauts earned the No. 1 seed in the Omaha, Nebraska A Bracket. Providence represents the 11th overall seed in the tournament, while their opposition in the pod -- Texas A&M Texarkana and Bethel (Ind.) -- are No. 22 and No. 29, respectively.
The Argonauts get the winner of the game between those two programs and are scheduled to play on March 13 at 8 p.m. central time.
Texas A&M Texarkana comes into its first ever national tournament as an at-large bid at 11-3 overall from the Red River Athletic Conference. The Eagles lost to LSU-Shreveport in the tournament championship game and finished their league slate having lost three of the last five games.
Still, the program won its first nine games of the season and rolls into the national tournament averaging 10.6 steals per game as a team. Juniors Kobe Powell, Connor Ouellette and Dio Caldwell all average 15 points or better per contest as the Eagles score 80.3 points, on average, each time out.
Bethel will be making just its second-ever national tournament appearance and first since 2013. An at-large bid out of the Crossroads League, Bethel sits at 20-10 after losing to Mount Vernon Nazarene in the league tournament.
A top-ten team in five different statistical categories including 3-pointers made and scoring offense per game, Bethel is an offensive juggernaut. Senior guard TreVion Crews is the NAIA’s fifth-leading scorer at 24.7 points per game and paces the country in 3-point field goals made with 102.
Crews leads an offense that features four players in double figures and shoots better than 48 percent from the field. Bethel’s 91.5 points per game ranks sixth in the country while the Pilots’ 10 made 3-point field goals per contest is a top-25 number.
Providence women
The Argonaut women got into the national tournament as the 33rd overall seed and an at-large bid after falling to Western in the Frontier Tournament semifinals. They will represent the No. 3 seed in the B Bracket of the Omaha, Nebraska women’s host site and are scheduled to play Cumberlands on March 12 at 5 p.m. central time. The winner will play No. 1 seed Dakota State on March 13 at the same time.
Cumberlands is the 21st overall seed in the national tournament as an at-large bid from the Mid-South Conference. The Patriots lost in the second round of their league tournament and are 14-5 heading into the matchup with Providence.
Seniors Silvia Veloso and Vilma Covane both average double figures for Cumberlands. Veloso paces the Patriots with 64 steals and ranks inside the top-ten nationally with 3.37 swipes per game. As a team, Cumberlands averages better than 11 steals per contest and owns a top-20 rebound margin at plus-8.2.
Covane shoots the basketball at a 55.6 percent clip on her way to 10.9 points per game. Her team sports the 22nd-best field goal percentage in the country at 43.6 percent and the 49th-best scoring margin at plus-9.2.
Montana Western women
The Bulldogs are still the reigning national champions after last year’s NAIA Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After falling to Carroll in the Frontier Tournament Championship game, Western is an at-large bid as the 27th overall seed.
Western is scheduled to face Benedictine Mesa as the No. 2 seed in the Lewiston, Idaho B Bracket on March 12 at noon pacific time.
Benedictine Mesa earned its first-ever trip to the national tournament by winning the California Pacific Conference Tournament Championship and earning the 41st overall seed.
The Redhawks are 11-1 on the season, and just like Western, stand as one of the better defensive teams in the NAIA. As a team, Benedictine Mesa has amassed 178 steals this season and averages better than 14.8 per game, a number that ranks second in the country. The Redhawks’ defense allows just 56 points per contest, while their offense churns out over 77.7 points each time out for a plus-21.8 scoring margin.
Junior Savanna Crockett is the seventh-best scorer in the NAIA at 21.8 points per game and averages a double-double with 10.8 rebounds. Crockett also averages 1.33 blocks to pace the Redhawks. Senior Leah Goodman is second in scoring, but first on the roster with 29 steals.
The opening round for the NAIA National Tournament runs from March 12 to March 13. Winners from each pod will then travel to either Sioux City, Iowa (women) or Kansas City, Missouri (men) for the final site games to determine a national champion beginning on March 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.