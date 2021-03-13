HELENA — A 76-67 loss to Lewis-Clark State on Saturday night got in the way of the Carroll women’s basketball team going any deeper into the NAIA National Tournament. The No. 1 seed in the Lewiston A bracket, the Saints never found a groove offensively, and shot just 32.9 percent from the field in the loss.
“I think we came out really tight,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “The benefit of having that first night off, it’s great, but you don’t have the luxury of getting those nerves out in that first-round game...I thought LC’s crowd really got into it. Again, tough to be a higher seed playing on a lower seed’s floor, and we knew it was going to be a battle. That first quarter was our demise. Other than that, we competed hard. Jamie [Pickens] had a great game for us, just was not the game you wanna go cold.”
The Warriors, on the other hand, advance to Sioux City, Iowa and the NAIA’s Round of 16 after getting a game-high 27 points from senior Kiara Burlage. The nine-point victory represents the second time Lewis-Clark State has beaten Carroll this season as the program owns two of the Saints’ three losses during the 2020-21 campaign.
Senior Danielle Wagner did not score her first bucket until the third quarter, but finished with 11 points as Carroll attempted to dig itself out of a nine-point deficit after the first quarter. Down 32-21 at halftime, the Saints out-scored Lewis-Clark State by six points in the third quarter, drawing as close as one possession.
Burlage, however, put the Warriors on her back with a 9-for-18 shooting performance for the game and 17 of her points in the second half. Four Lewis-Clark State players broke into double figures on Saturday as seniors Abbie Johnson and Jansen Edmiston each scored 15 points on a combined 10-for-19 shooting.
Junior Abby Farmer scored eight of her 13 points in the game’s final 20 minutes, and sank two second half 3-pointers to help keep Lewis-Clark State out in front.
All game, the Warriors failed to have an answer for Carroll sophomore Jamie Pickens who established a new career-high with 26 points on 11-for-18 shooting. It was the most field goals attempted and made by Pickens this season, also, as her offense was just about the only steady production on that end of the floor for Carroll.
The Saints shot 22.2 percent in the opening 20 minutes of play, a number that included a 2-for-16 effort from 3-point range. Working the ball inside more in the second half, Carroll managed to shoot at a 44.1 percent clip down the stretch, but made just four 3-pointers all night long on 29 attempts.
“They were just zoning us, which we were prepared for, and it just came down to us coming out really tight,” Sayers said. “When you come out and miss a few shots you typically make and they’re coming down and making threes, you get a little tighter and a little tighter. These kids wanted this one bad and there’s a ton of pressure on them.”
With Pickens down low, Carroll out-rebounded the Warriors 19-8 on the offensive glass and turned them into 19 second chance points. That, and the Saints’ 20 points off 15 Lewis-Clark State turnovers, helped them stay in the game while shots continued to not go down.
Lewis-Clark State cleared 50 percent shooting in the second half, and after the Saints cut the lead to four points, the Warriors stretched it right back to 11 with 2:09 left to play.
Senior Christine Denny scored 12 points for Carroll on 4-for-14 shooting, while Wagner added 11 points and six rebounds. Juniors Kamden Hilborn and Sienna Swannack, both established threats from 3-point range heading into Saturday, finished a combined 0-for-10 from that distance and scored just eight points between them.
While the Saints’ season came to an end about 10 days before they would have liked, Carroll won 21 games during a campaign when just playing that many games looked impossible last winter. Carroll also won its third Frontier Conference Tournament Championship in four years and finished the regular season ranked as the No. 6 team in the NAIA. Still, this loss more than stings for Sayers and her players.
“There’s not much you can say after a game like this,” Sayers said. “This is going to hurt for a long time, but I don’t want this game to define them and define this season. I told them they had a tremendous year, I told them I was proud of them, I told them I loved them. I know it was hard not having their families there in the stands, all the protocols, how hard they had to work just to get here and I didn’t want them to lose sight of the great season that they had. Unfortunately, it ended a lot sooner than any of us wanted it to.”
As Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament Champions, it will be the Lewis-Clark State Warriors that come out of the Lewiston A Bracket on the women’s side and advance to Sioux City, Iowa and the Round of 16 that begins next week.
