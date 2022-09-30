HELENA — A share of first place in the Frontier Conference football standings is up for grabs when No. 24-ranked Carroll and No. 11 College of Idaho line up across from one another Saturday afternoon inside Nelson Stadium.
It doesn’t get much bigger than this in early October – two nationally-ranked teams pitting strength against strength in a mid-season matchup of top-tier Frontier teams.
Carroll’s run defense against C of I’s rushing attack was last year, and continues to be, a major battle to watch.
The Saints enter allowing just 86.3 yards on the ground per game, a top-20 mark in the NAIA.
The Yotes are averaging 230.3 rushing yards per game (12th-best in the nation) and have racked up at least 175 yards on the ground in all four contests this season.
Hunter Gilbert and Allamar Alexander have combined for 761 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Both have enjoyed 140-plus yard, three-touchdown games at some point already in 2022, and both rank top 20 in the nation in rushing yards per game.
They run behind an offense line that features a 6-foot-8, 315-pound left tackle (Garrett Rehberg) and three other starters listed at 6-foot-3, 275 pounds or bigger.
“Just playing fast and getting downhill and not letting them get vertical,” Carroll’s Colin Sassano said of stopping the run from his linebacker position. “Make them bounce things out. I think that’ll be good for us if we can accomplish that.”
“Obviously our defensive line is good at getting penetration and shedding blocks, but we just gotta fly around and make plays.”
It’ll be a Saints defense without All-Conference defensive lineman Garrett Worden.
Worden was suspended for the C of I game after being flagged for two unsportsmanlike penalties last week against Southern Oregon.
Expect players like Michael Maafu and Denavion Ali, as well as Forrest Suero, to step up in his absence.
Carroll negated 339 yards of offense by forcing five turnovers in this game a season ago, limiting the Yotes to six points.
This, however, might be the best C of I team Carroll has faced in the last three years as the Yotes will roll into Nelson averaging 33.8 points and 460.8 yards per game, both top-25 marks in the NAIA.
“I think it’s going to be a really competitive game…On defense, we gotta step up and do our best to shut [them] down,” Sassano said. “They have a new quarterback [Andy Peters] who’s pretty good. We’ll have our hands full on defense. I think our offense is getting better every week and I’m excited to see what they can do.”
“If you can get a lot of turnovers, it doesn’t really matter as much about how many yards you give up. Our goal is to stop the run and cause turnovers and get some pressure on the quarterback.”
Nine turnovers, including three each in the last two games, helped Carroll’s defense pick up an offense yet to find its groove. Besides a steady rushing attack, the Saints have struggled to move the football and enter averaging just 274 yards and less than 20 points per game.
Their third-down percentage is just 36 percent (20-for-55), and while Carroll’s red zone scoring rate is 92 percent (12-for-13), just four of those 13 times have the Saints scored a touchdown inside the 20-yard line.
“[Our] defense is playing outstanding,” Carroll head coach Troy Purcell said. “They’re creating turnovers in [big] situations…We just gotta figure out how to get points in the red zone – touchdowns over field goals.”
“[We gotta] stop the big play. This could be a very short game. There’s going to be a lot of running, on both sides of the ball. Two really good teams. They’re 24-4 since 2019, so a very, very good program..Should be a good matchup.”
Improving that 31 percent red zone touchdown rate has been an emphasis for the Saints this week.
“Maybe when it’s 3rd and 1 or 2nd and 1 on the 15, you take a shot in the end zone to kinda get past that area,” Purcell said. “Just making big plays [too]. Sometimes guys gotta step up and be at their best when that situation happens.”
C of I’s offense has hummed this year. In all four games the Yotes have amassed at least 426 yards of offense. Twice they’ve scored at least 40 points and rushed for 280 yards.
Last week, C of I’s defense pitched a shutout against Eastern Oregon.
Eight of the Yotes’ top-10 tacklers from a season ago are back, including All-American linebacker Dylan Martinez (100-tackle season in 2021), defensive end Keagan McCoy and first-team All-Conference cornerback Dorian Hardin.
It’s a defense allowing just 11.3 points and 257 yards per game, both top-15 numbers in the NAIA.
“I think we just need to make the plays when we have them and eliminate mental mistakes,” Carroll redshirt freshman wide receiver Chris Akulschin said. “Eliminate jumping off sides or holding. When the ball comes our way, we gotta catch it, when a hole hits, we gotta hit it and run.”
“It takes 11 guys on a positive and everybody doing their job each play, can’t take a play off. Just do your job each play and I think that will contribute to a win.”
Akulschin, in his first four collegiate games, has been a top target of quarterback Jack Prka.
He’s hauled in 15 passes already, made some big plays (namely on Carroll’s final drive against Eastern Oregon) and missed some big plays. Nevertheless, two straight games with at least 60 receiving yards has continued to build that all-important confidence for the freshman.
“They’ve been good – lots of ups and downs,” Akulschin said of his first four games. “It’s been great building that confidence throughout each game.”
“Obviously it raises my confidence quite a bit, having those catches that my coaches and teammates depend on me for. It’s good knowing my teammates can depend on me and that they believe in me in those situations where we need a catch or a first down. It feels good to be able to deliver in those [situations] and I hope I can keep doing that in the future.”
For Carroll’s seniors, this season provides one final shot at a full-season conference championship.
The Saints shared the league title with C of I and Eastern Oregon in the COVID-shortened spring season, a year in which they beat the Yotes in the season finale to earn the Frontier’s automatic bid to the NAIA playoffs.
At 3-1, Carroll is positioned to make a run at a conference championship and it’s the type of games like Saturday that will make or break that quest.
“We’ve had a lot of good memories playing [C of I],” Sassano said. “I really enjoy playing them, they’re a physical team. I think they play the game the right way…We’ve had a couple big wins over the years against them, but none of that means anything. They’re an even better team than they have been and we gotta go out and play our best game yet.”
“I think getting a win gets us one step closer to our goal, which is winning the conference.”
Kick off is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.