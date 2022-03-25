HELENA — Rocky Mountain College senior N’Dea Flye was selected to the NAIA All-America First Team on Friday, further adding to an already impressive haul of postseason awards.
Flye anchored a group of eight Frontier Conference women’s basketball players who were tabbed All-Americans. Providence’s Emilee Maldonado and Parker Esary, as well as Carroll’s Dani Wagner, were selected to the second-team. Montana Western’s Brynley Fitzgerald earned third-team honors, and Carroll’s Jamie Pickens and Christine Denny, along with Rocky’s Kloie Thatcher, garnered honorable mention All-American accolades.
Frontier Player of the Year, first-team WBCA All-American, and now, first-team NAIA All-American. Flye accomplished it all after leading Rocky to its best season in program history, one that culminated in a quarterfinal appearance in the NAIA National Tournament.
Flye averaged 20.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.2 steals per game during her senior season. She scored at least 20 points 12 times and broke the 30-point plateau six times, including a 37-point performance against Western on Jan. 29.
Flye logged a 29-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in a NAIA National Tournament Opening Round victory over Dakota State, a win that advanced Rocky to the Round of 16 in Sioux City, Iowa.
Flye finished the season ninth in the NAIA in points per game and shot 43.6 percent from the field in 32 games. Her 103 steals were third-most in the NAIA.
In her first season on the court with Rocky, Flye earned Frontier Newcomer of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors. She was also a first-team All-Conference pick after helping lead the Battlin’ Bears to their first Frontier Tournament Championship in 34 years.
For the fifth time in her career, Providence’s Esary is an All-American. Last year, she became the first four-time All-American in Argos program history, and after averaging 15.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, became the first five-time All-American to play for Providence.
Esary and Maldonado both led Providence to a share of the Frontier regular-season title (first since 1980-81 season) and into the first round of the NAIA National Tournament. The duo combined for over 4,200 career points, with each scoring north of 2,000 in their collegiate careers.
Esary, who scored 2,127 points in five seasons, finished just two points short of tying Providence’s all-time leading scorer. Maldonado finished her career with 2,113 points scored, good enough for third all-time. With six assists in her final game, Maldonado also became the program’s all-time assist leader with 669. Her and Esary are just the second and third Argo to score at least 2,000 points in a career.
Maldonado averaged 17.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game during her senior season. She finished the year 27th in the NAIA in assists per game and 16th in total assists with 148.
Carroll’s Wagner wraps up her career with three-straight All-American honors, including back-to-back second-team selections. Wagner averaged 15.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. She shot better than 51 percent from the field for the season, including nearly 44 percent from 3-point distance.
Wagner finished the season 18th in 3-point field goal percentage and tied for ninth in the NAIA with 93 made 3-pointers. In her career, Wagner made 274 3-pointers, good enough for second all-time in Saints program history.
Wagner’s 1,760 career points also place her second in Saints program history. Earlier this season, she became just the third Carroll women’s basketball player to score at least 1,500 career points, joining Jolene Fuzesy (2,067) and Emili Woody (1,562). Christine Denny, Wagner’s teammate, has since joined that group.
For the second-straight year, Western’s Fitzgerald was selected to the All-America Third-Team. She paced the Bulldogs with 18 points per game on 44.6 percent shooting and averaged 6.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
Nine times this season Fitzgerald scored at least 20 points, twice she eclipsed 30 points in a game.
Western was selected as an at-large bid in the NAIA National Tournament, and despite 30 points, eight rebounds and two assists from Fitzgerald, fell to Science & Arts in the opening round.
With her second-straight honorable mention All-America accolade, Carroll’s Denny will depart the program as a four-time All-American. She averaged 10.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game during her senior season.
In Carroll’s Round of 32 win over Loyola, Denny crossed the 1,500-point plateau, becoming just the fourth Saints women’s basketball player to do so. Denny finished her career with 1,511 points, good enough for fourth all-time. Her 807 career rebounds place her third on the Saints’ all-time list.
Jamie Pickens, in her second season with Carroll, is now a two-time NAIA All-American. She was Carroll’s second-leading scorer at 12.7 points per game and shot 55.1 percent from the field during her junior season.
Pickens also averaged 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game and paced Carroll’s roster with 35 blocks. She scored a season-high 24 points (on 11-for-13 shooting) in Carroll’s Round of 16 loss to Morningside on March 17.
Rocky’s Kloie Thatcher added an honorable mention All-American honor to her second-team All-Conference selection on Friday.
Thatcher was Rocky’s second-leading scorer and averaged 13.7 points per game on 41.4 percent shooting. She knocked down 73 3-pointers in 32 games and also averaged 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
Thatcher scored a season-best 28 points on Feb. 17 against Western and ended the season with five-straight games with at least 10 points scored.
