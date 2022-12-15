WACO, Texas — The American Football Coaches Association released its 2022 NAIA Coaches’ All-America Teams on Thursday.
Nine Frontier Conference players and two Dickinson State BlueHawks were tabbed All-Americans, headlined by Montana Western offensive lineman Noah Danielson, Carroll defensive lineman Garrett Kocab and College of Idaho defensive back Dorian Hardin, who garnered first-team accolades.
Danielson helped anchor a Bulldog offensive line that paved the way for the Frontier’s second-best scoring offense (33.5 PPG). Western paced the league in yards per game (425), total rushing yards (2,104) and rushing touchdowns (26).
Danielson, a senior from Vaughn, was a five-year team captain and four-year starter for the Bulldogs, according to a Western press release.
Kocab continued to add to an already impressive list of accomplishments on Thursday.
The Carroll redshirt senior, after a season that saw him book 58 tackles, was named the Frontier Defensive Player of the Year and was a first-team All-Conference selection.
Kocab also totaled nine tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks to go along with three pass break-ups and a blocked extra-point attempt against Eastern Oregon.
Kocab was the man in the middle of a Carroll defense that allowed 13.6 points per game in 11 games and 236.9 yards per game, both conference bests. The Saints held their opposition to an average of 77 rush yards per contest and booked 30 sacks as a team (second-best in the Frontier).
C of I cornerback Dorian Hardin joined older brother Taeson as a first-team All-American. Taeson, who was a three-time All-Conference selection, was tabbed a 2021 Associated Press First-Team All-American and 2020 AFCA First-Team All-American.
As a senior, Dorian was fourth on the Yotes’ roster with 45 stops.
He also picked off three passes and was credited with 14 pass break-ups to go along with a forced fumble.
Other notable All-America selections:
1st Team Defense
DL Krew Mathern, Dickinson State – North Star Defensive Player of the Year; 52 tackles, 18.5 TFL, 10.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 INT
2nd Team Offense
OL Andrew Carter, Carroll – second AFCA All-America selection; first-team AP All-American in 2021
2nd Team Defense
DB Dawson McGlothlin, Dickinson State (Sidney, MT) – 35 tackles, 3 TFL, 7 INTs, 2 pass break-ups
Honorable Mention All-Americans
QB Jon Jund, Montana Western – 2,401 passing yards, 22 TDs, 8 INTs; 502 rushing yards, 9 TDs; 1 reception, 16 yards, 1 TD
WR Trevor Hoffman, Montana Tech – 50 receptions, 757 yards, 6 TDs
LB Jake Regino, Southern Oregon – 113 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 9.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 2 INTs
LB Dylan Martinez, College of Idaho – 63 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 7 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 3 pass break-ups
DB Kaysan Barnett, Rocky Mountain College – 38 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 5 INTs, 9 pass break-ups
