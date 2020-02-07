A game-high 20 points from Christine Denny and a clutch three-pointer with 30 seconds left from Taylor Salonen gave the No. 17 Carroll College Fighting Saints a 54-51 win over No. 21 Lewis-Clark State College on Friday night in Lewiston, Idaho.
The Saints (16-8, 8-4 Frontier Conference) trailed 50-48 with 1:35 left, but consecutive deep balls from Salonen gave the Saints the lead for good.
Denny led all scorers with 20 points on 8-for-16 shooting.
Salonen finished with 10 points.
The Saints held LCSC to 34% shooting from the field and 18 percent from the three-point line, though the Warriors did connect on 14-of-17 free throws while the Saints hit 4-for-5.
The Saints outscored the Warriors each quarter, save the third quarter. Carroll led for the majority of the game.
It's the second consecutive win for the Saints.
Carroll takes on No. 24 on Tuesday in the PE Center.
