BUTTE – The No. 11 Carroll College Fighting Saints traveled to Butte on Thursday to take on the Montana Tech Orediggers women’s basketball squad at HPER Center, with the opportunity of clinching at least a share of the Frontier Conference women’s basketball regular season championship with a win.

Carroll won both meetings this season against the Orediggers, in Butte on Jan. 5 (60-48) and in Helena on Jan. 21 (72-46).

