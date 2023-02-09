BUTTE – The No. 11 Carroll College Fighting Saints traveled to Butte on Thursday to take on the Montana Tech Orediggers women’s basketball squad at HPER Center, with the opportunity of clinching at least a share of the Frontier Conference women’s basketball regular season championship with a win.
Carroll won both meetings this season against the Orediggers, in Butte on Jan. 5 (60-48) and in Helena on Jan. 21 (72-46).
The Saints snapped a 14-14 tie with a buzzer-beater to end the first quarter, and pulled away for a 62-49 win over Tech.
The win ensured the Saints at least a share of the Frontier Conference regular-season championship.
Tech started out in zone defense. After two missed Carroll shots, Addi Eckstrom gave the Saints their first points.
On the Orediggers’ first trip down the floor, Aubrie Rademacher’s drive down the paint and scoop shot beat the 30-second shot clock for Tech’s first points.
Jamie Pickens hit a layup and two free-throws to give the Saints a four-point lead with 7:46 left in the opening quarter. Moments later, Kyndall Keller followed with a three-pointer.
Dani Urick hit a three-pointer near the half-way point of the quarter to draw the Orediggers to within a point with 5:08 left in the quarter.
Rooney beat the shot clock on a floater in the lane cut off a four-point Carroll run with 2:30 to go in the period. After a pair of Rademacher free-throws, Rooney’s turnaround jumper tied the game at 14-14 with 1:07 to go in the quarter.
Pickens’ turnaround jumper beat the buzzer, as Carroll lead Tech at the end of the first ten minutes, 16-14.
Maddie Gerritz’s three-pointer a minute into the second period extended Carroll’s lead to five.
Keller and Pickens sandwiched three-pointers around a 12-footer by Rooney, as Tech called timeout with 6:49 to go in the half, down 25-16.
Carroll (21-5/12-1 Frontier) extended their lead to 13 following a three-point play by Gerritz.
Rooney’s pull-up jumper and Rademacher’s three-pointer slowed Carroll’s momentum inside the final 2:41. A baseball inbound pass from Urick to Rooney, who snuck behind the defense, was laid off the glass and in for Tech’s final points of the half, as the Orediggers trailed Carroll at the break, 35-28.
While the teams shot between 39% and 42% from the field, both were equally efficient from the charity stripe. Carroll went 9-of-11 in the first half, while Tech converted 8-of-10 attempts.
Rooney led all scorers at the break with 14 points for Tech. Pickens led Carroll at the half with 12 points.
Soda Rice’s right-to-left drive to the basket was halted on a foul by Keller. Rice drained both free-throws to cut the margin to five 65 seconds into the half.
Pickens’ three-point play extended the Saints’ lead to 11 with 6:03 to play in the third quarter. Carroll had a 14-point advantage at the media break with 4:35 to play in the third quarter, 47-33.
The Saints led at the end of the third period, 50-37.
Sienna Swannack used a Pickens screen mid-lane for a pull-up jumper for Carroll’s first points into the fourth quarter.
Keller continued her sharp-shooting from beyond the arc, hitting two straight to give the Saints a 62-43 advantage with 2:56 to play.
Urick’s sizzling pass found Rooney in the lane for a basket with 1:18 to go.
Carroll shot 41.2% from the field, which included 8-of-22 from behind the arc. The Saints outrebounded Tech, 35-24.
Pickens scored 19 points to lead the Saints, Keller netted 18, which included 6-of-9 from beyond the arc. Carroll was 12-of-18 from the charity stripe.
Tech (7-16/3-10 Frontier) shot 35.6% from the field and were 3-of-11 from behind the three-point line.
Rooney scored 18 points for the Orediggers, while Rice chipped in ten points.
The Orediggers travel to Great Falls on Saturday to take on University of Providence.
Carroll hosts No. 22 Rocky Mountain College on Saturday.
