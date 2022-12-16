HELENA — Carroll’s women’s basketball team, at least for five days, gets to escape Montana’s icy grip for sunny Florida.
Carroll departed Helena just after 4 a.m. Friday for the Bozeman airport where the Saints caught a flight to Fort Worth, Texas, and eventually, Tampa, Florida.
The Saints play in the Warner Classic – against Webber International and Warner University – this weekend in Lake Wales, Florida, before returning last season’s game against Southeastern in Lakeland on Tuesday.
“These are gonna be fun games,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “A lot different teams than what we see out here. Different style of play, more athleticism, lotta on-ball pressure, so I’m excited to see our team step up to that challenge.”
Carroll has won four out of its last five games, but a 62-50 road loss to Lewis-Clark State, in which the Saints shot just 29 percent from the field, continued what has been a somewhat up-and-down non-conference slate for the Saints.
Sure, it’s a difficult preseason schedule, Sayers designed it that way.
Heading into the weekend, six of the 10 teams Carroll has played are ranked inside the NAIA top-25. All four of Carroll's losses have come against teams that are currently ranked.
The Saints are 2-3 against ranked opposition, and it’s because the Saints have played those top-tier teams that Carroll’s coaching staff knows what its squad needs.
“We’ve gotta get back to [doing] the tough stuff,” Sayers said. “We’re not doing that well right now – the box outs, the loose balls, pursuing rebounds, pursuing the ball in general.”
“So that’s really been on focus this week: that we gotta get back to being the blue collar team that we’ve prided ourselves in [being].”
By not doing those little things, Sayers said, you give your opponent a chance. The Saints know, as a nationally-ranked team, they’re going to get everyone’s best, so when that door gets cracked open, more often than not, teams take advantage.
“You give them hope that they can knock you off,” Sayers said. “Then they get hot and you get tight, and that’s exactly how we played at LC State.”
“We played tight. We weren’t able to make shots. They were beating us to loose balls and we stopped doing the little things.”
Carroll shot a season-low 29 percent against the Warriors, scoring 50 points or less for the third time this season.
Through 10 games, the Saints are averaging 60.2 points per game and rank 185th out of 236 NAIA teams in scoring offense.
In wins, Carroll is scoring, on average, 69.2 points per game on 47.2 percent shooting. In losses, those numbers plummet to 46.8 points on 33.9 percent shooting.
The Saints’ challenges offensively run deeper than simply not making shots.
Carroll has displayed the ability to shoot the basketball well – see the Marian game (61.9 percent FG) or the MSU-Northern game (season-high 10 made 3-pointers).
Shots not falling, at least in Sayers’ eyes, goes hand-in-hand with doing the little things correctly and getting back to the identity of what has made Carroll so successful over the years.
“We’ve talked about the character and what it means to be on this team and those traits that we hold really dear,” Sayers said. “We’ve always been a team that prided ourselves on outworking people and we’ve gotta get back to that.”
“You don’t get the results when you don’t do the work.”
“We have to get through the hard stuff better, and right now, we’re not doing that.”
Five non-conference games remain on Carroll’s schedule before the grind of the Frontier Conference begins.
Carroll has already beaten what many would consider the Saints’ biggest challenge in the Frontier in Montana Western, but still have to play the Bulldogs twice on the road, as well as always-solid Rocky Mountain College and Providence three times each.
Heading into Christmas break, Sayers wants to see progress on aspects she’s implored her team to prioritize. That means, starting Saturday against Webber International, Sayers wants to see her team play like it has nothing to lose and with a certain drive that’s led to a trophy case full of hardware in recent years.
“I want to see us get back to dominating the offensive and defensive glass,” Sayers said. “I want us to be on every loose ball…Offensively, I think we’re doing the right thing. I think we’re playing well together. I want us to get out and run. I think we have the ability to be better in transition than we have.”
“I want [the players] to get that hunger back. I want us to quit playing with a target on our back. I want to start going after people.”
Tip off against Webber International is scheduled for Saturday at noon Mountain Time. Carroll and Warner play Sunday at 2 p.m., and the Saints and Fire tip off at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
The games of the Warner Classic can be streamed here.
Carroll leading scorers
Jamie Pickens – 15.1 PPG
Sienna Swannack – 9.8 PPG
Kyndall Keller – 9.5 PPG
Addi Ekstrom – 8.1 PPG
Webber International leading scorers
#23 Jaida Burgess – 15.4 PPG
#1 Alexandria Lemmon – 11.6 PPG
#3 Samantha Pacheco – 10.3 PPG
Warner University leading scorers
#21 Chanelle McDonald – 14.2 PPG
#32 Jasmine Edwards – 12.5 PPG
#4 Audre’Anna Judie – 9.3 PPG
Southeastern leading scorers
#1 Gabby Suarez – 18.4 PPG
#5 Raegan Linster – 16.8 PPG
#13 Kiki Britzmann – 11.7 PPG
