HELENA — If you’re looking for a defensive battle between two of the Frontier Conference’s top teams, Carroll’s PE Center on Thursday night is the place for you.
No. 11-ranked Carroll and No. 22 Rocky Mountain College meet up for the second this season with sole possession of the league’s top spot on the line.
Both programs enter play ranked top-10 in the NAIA in scoring defense, with Carroll giving up just over 51 points per game and Rocky allowing little more than 53.
It was that defense – Rocky held Carroll to 35.1 percent from the field – that propelled Rocky to a 58-51 victory over the Saints on Jan. 7 in Billings, Carroll’s only conference loss to date.
“We have to come out more aggressive offensively than we did down there…Rocky is extremely physical,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “They’re a good defensive team, they’re gonna make it hard on you.”
“They’re gonna bump your cutters, they’re gonna hold, they’re gonna push. We gotta fight through that. We can’t allow them to stall us offensively.”
Rocky has prevailed in four of the last five meetings with Carroll, including last season’s Frontier Tournament title game.
In each of the last four head-to-heads, the winner has scored 59 points or less. The same is true in seven of the last 10 matchups between those two programs, underscoring the defensive nature of this series.
“It’s a slugfest,” Sayers said. “It’s gonna be a physical battle. It’s not for the weak, for sure.”
“Mentally and physically we’ve gotta be ready to go and we’ve gotta be able to handle the physical play and we have to be able to overcome it. We have to be able to embrace it and know that it’s gonna be physical and be ready to accept that, be ready to play the way we want to play.”
Carroll is, by Sayers’ confirmation, playing its best basketball of the season.
The Saints are winners of four straight – average margin of victory of 25.3 points – and beat then-No. 12-ranked Montana Western on the road last week.
An opponent hasn’t scored more than 60 points against Carroll since Dec. 9 and players in new roles, like junior transfer Kyndall Keller (11 or more points in four straight games) and Maddie Geritz (8.8 PPG in last six games, back-to-back 14-point games) seem to be hitting their stride.
“We’ve [gained] a good sense of where the ball needs to go – putting people in the best position to score and getting the ball to that spot,” Carroll’s fifth-year senior Sienna Swannack said.
“I think we’re starting to click really well. We’re building that chemistry…I think we’re finally coming into those [new] roles and understanding where everybody needs to have the ball to be at their best.”
Swannack is a big key to what Carroll does, on both ends of the floor.
She’s grabbed four or more rebounds and dished out three or more assists in four straight games. In her last six contests, Swannack is averaging 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists, both season-high splits, while adding 1.3 steals per game.
Her, Kamden Hilborn and Kyndall Keller will likely split time on Rocky’s biggest perimeter threat, Kloie Thatcher, on Thursday.
Swannack also has the length to guard Rocky’s leading Morgan Baird, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and enters play averaging 11.8 points.
Swannack said she believes Carroll’s preparation throughout the week with scouting reports and game-specific plans is what makes the Saints so tough defensively.
“[Another] thing is knowing how to play really fundamental and really good team defense,” Swannack said. [Assistant coach] J.D. [Solomon] teaches great post defense and coach [Sayers] teaches great team defense.
“We’re capable of making changes and adjustments depending on each team. That just comes from that high basketball IQ we have on the team and within our coaching staff.”
Fifteen minutes into their last game against Rocky, Carroll trailed by 19 points.
In four games since, Carroll has outscored its opponent 84-44 in the game’s first 10 minutes.
“[Rocky] controls the tempo with the way they play in the half court,” Sayers said. “We can’t allow them to do that – we have to play at our pace, our speed.”
“We have to get the ball moving. We did not do that in the first half down there.”
Carroll, a team that’s 8-1 at home this season, is looking to improve 5-0 at home against Frontier competition and would gain a one-game advantage on Rocky with six regular-season games to go.
Rocky, with a win, would lock up the head-to-head tiebreaker against Carroll. That would help determine seeding in the conference tournament should both teams tie in the regular-season standings after 15 games.
Tip off from Carroll’s PE Center is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.