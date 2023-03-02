No. 11-ranked Carroll found out its NAIA National Championship Tournament first-round opponent, as well as which teams will make the trip to Helena as part of the four-team "pod" the Saints are hosting, on Thursday.
“I’m excited we’re a No. 2 seed, I thought we had a chance to move up [from a three-seed],” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “Rochester and us have both played Marian (Ind.). They lost to them by [12] earlier in the year and that was a close game for us.”
“They’ve had some good quality opponents in the preseason…They’re in the national tournament, so they’re a quality opponent. We’re just excited to play somebody not from the Frontier and excited to be at home.”
As one of the 16 host sites, Carroll will welcome Rochester and two others teams to Helena for the two-day “pod” tournament.
Winners of the two Tuesday games play on Wednesday with the victor earning a spot in the 16-team final site field in Iowa.
Rochester enters the tournament at 21-10, earning an automatic bid as the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament Champion.
It is Rochester’s third national tournament appearance, according to NAIA records, and the Warriors have yet to win a national tournament game (0-2).
For the Saints, it's their 14th national tournament appearance in program history and ninth under Sayers. Carroll is 9-12 all-time in national tourney games and advanced to the Round of 16 a season ago.
Jamestown (N.D.), an at-large bid, was announced as a No. 7 seed and will play No. 10 seed IU South Bend (Ind.) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Helena.
Jamestown was ranked No. 23 in the final edition of the NAIA coaches’ poll on Feb. 22, while IU South Bend was the second-highest receiving votes team.
Ticket information for the national tournament games taking place inside the PE Center can be found at carrollathletics.com.
Montana Western women’s team, as the Frontier Tournament runner-up, earned an at-large bid and a No. 3 seed and will play No. 14 seed Philander Smith (Ark.) in Park City, Kansas.
Rocky Mountain College, who the Bulldogs beat in the Frontier Tournament semifinals, also earned an at-large selection as the No. 11 seed in the Duer Quadrant. The Battlin’ Bears will play No. 6-seeded Menlo (Calif.) in Lewiston, Idaho, in the opening round.
On the men’s side, Montana Tech, as the Frontier Tournament Champions, was tabbed a No. 4 seed and will play No. 13 seed Westmont (Calif.) in the Round of 64.
The Orediggers host two other teams (No. 5 seed Thomas More and No. 12 seed Eastern Oregon) in a four-team “pod” in Butte.
The complete women's bracket can be found here, and the men's here.
