Carroll Women's Basketball

No. 11-ranked Carroll found out its NAIA National Championship Tournament first-round opponent, as well as which teams will make the trip to Helena as part of the four-team "pod" the Saints are hosting, on Thursday.

 Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com

HELENA — Carroll’s path to Sioux City, Iowa, and the NAIA National Championship Tournament Final Site begins on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Rochester (Mich.) in the PE Center.

The Saints heard their name called during Thursday’s NAIA Women’s Basketball Selection Show, and as the Frontier Conference Tournament Champions, will be the No. 2 seed in the Liston Quadrant and play the No. 15-seeded Warriors.

