HELENA — The last time Carroll played in the first round of the Frontier Conference Tournament, it won the league championship. That was during the 2018-19 season and culminated in a tournament that saw the Saints beat Montana Western on the road for the hardware, giving Carroll back-to-back conference tournament championships.
This season, the Saints find themselves in a similar situation. Carroll was the No. 3 seed entering the tournament and beat MSU-Northern before knocking off No. 2 seed Providence on the road last week. That, combined with a Rocky Mountain College win, sets up a championship game on Tuesday in Billings between two Frontier teams currently ranked inside the top-15 in the NAIA coaches poll.
“[The players] know that when we go to Rocky it’s going to be loud and they’re going to have a ton of football players down there harassing them, just as we faced [Saturday] and as we faced at Tech,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “This is the Frontier, they’re used to that…You gotta bring your best and you’ve gotta be focused and you have to be mentally and emotionally engaged.”
Carroll – just like in 2019 – is looking to win back-to-back titles. It would be the fourth for Carroll's senior class. Just like Carroll’s men’s team, Sayers’ program enters the championship with all the experience, featuring a lineup filled with players who have appeared in many high-pressure and high-intensity games during their careers.
It is that experience, perhaps, that helped lift Carroll past Providence in the semifinals on Saturday. In a game in which Carroll never trailed, there were still plenty of moments where things could have gone sideways. Tuesday will be a similar type contest against an opponent that has won 25 games this season and features the league’s leading scorer.
“There’s going to be a lot of highs and lows,” Sayers said. “We’re gonna try to throw the first punch and they’re gonna keep punching. We can’t back down, we have to keep going at them. Kinda like Saturday, I told the players, ‘this is a heavy-weight battle, this is gonna be a 10-rounder…You’re gonna have to keep fighting for 40 minutes.’ They did that [on Saturday] and it’s going to be no different at Rocky on Tuesday.”
Expect a defensive struggle on Tuesday. History indicates that when these two teams meet in Billings it’s often a low-scoring affair. In the last seven contests between Carroll and Rocky in the Fortin Center, the winning team has scored no more than 59 points. You have to go back to Feb. 9, 2017, to find a game in which the winner scored 60 or more points (62-54 Carroll win).
Carroll doesn’t mind playing in those types of games as long as it can make enough shots to win. Carroll is a top-15 team in scoring defense, rebound margin, and opponent rebounds allowed per game. Carroll also turns the basketball over the seventh-fewest times per game and is top-20 in team assists per game (16.8).
The Saints will enter with plenty of defensive momentum. They completely shut down Providence’s Parker Esary (seven points on 1-for-4 shooting) Saturday, holding the Argos to just 51 points. That came just days after Carroll limited MSU-Northern to 39 points in a quarterfinal rout.
“As Jamie, Genesis and I were focused more on Parker [Esary], the guards kinda got lost in the shadow of that, because their hoop defense, their ball pressure [was good on Saturday],” Carroll post player Maddie Geritz said. “They’ve been preparing all week just as hard as us, if not harder, to get ready for N’Dea [Flye] and [Kloie] Thatcher. Just carrying that same energy and togetherness is key to that.”
Sayers said this team plays harder than just about any she has coached, and last time out against Rocky, the Saints showed that. Up until that Feb. 12 meeting, Carroll had not beaten Rocky this season.
In what was another low-scoring contest, Carroll held a plus-10 edge in rebounding (all on the offensive glass) and used 18 offensive rebounds to score 22 second-chance points. Jamie Pickens logged a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double as the Saints out-scored Rocky 30-8 in the paint.
Carroll also held N’Dea Flye, Rocky’s leading scorer, relatively in check with 16 points. In the two prior meetings, however, Flye lit Carroll up for 30 and 32 points.
Entering Tuesday, Flye is averaging 20.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.4 steals per game. She paces the Frontier in scoring, and ranks eighth nationally, while also pulling down the second-most rebounds per game in the league.
Kloie Thatcher and Shauna Bribiescas also average double figures for Rocky and have proven this season they can go off if teams key too much on Flye.
“It always starts on the defensive end for us,” Sayers said. “We’ve gotta be extremely disciplined defensively. We’ve gotta rebound well, just like we did the last time we were down there. Value the ball. We can’t be turning that thing over, they’re too good in transition and Flye gets a lot of easy scores in transition. We’ve gotta be ready to knock down some shots. They’re going to pack it in the paint, they’re going to give our post [players] perimeter shots, and we’ve gotta be ready to knock them down.”
Carroll – like it has all season – will lean on leading scorers Dani Wagner and Jamie Pickens on Tuesday. Pickens will once again be a threat in the paint and Christine Denny logged 15 points and seven rebounds the last time Carroll traveled to Billings.
What might be the x-factor, however, is the play of Sienna Swannack. She was quiet earlier this month against Rocky, scoring just three points, but poured in 14 points and knocked down four 3-pointers on Saturday against Providence.
Swannack enters Tuesday having scored at least 11 points in three-straight games. She has also racked up 11 made 3-pointers in her last trio of contests. She is averaging 10.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for the Saints and is second on the team with 53 made triples.
Carroll will need her offensive production in the championship, but more important could be her work on the defensive end. She will likely be matched up with Flye, or another of Rocky’s top scorers, all game. Swannack is one of Carroll’s best on-ball defenders and has the 40 steals this season to prove it.
Perhaps more impressively, Swannack has totaled 21 blocks through 31 games, second-most on the Saints’ roster behind Pickens. Over the last three games, Swannack has recorded seven blocks.
“She’s not just a defender, she’s not just a shooter,” Sayers said of Swannack. “She can score off an on-ball, she can facilitate, she can play the four when we need her to, and she’s a great on-ball defender. She saves us a lot of times because she can get those blocks at the end of the play and she can get in there and get rebounds at critical times. When she starts hitting threes and getting to her pull-up game, it just brings our team to another level.”
Getting to that next level will be what the Saints need in order to bring some hardware back to Helena on Tuesday night. Rocky, on the other hand, will be playing for its first Frontier Tournament Title since the 1987-88 season.
Tip off from Billings is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The game can be streamed here.
“It’s just another great opportunity to go out and compete in a really high-level game,” Geritz said. “Fans at Rocky are always pretty intense, so those are always the best games to play in…We’re an experienced team, we’ve all been there. It’s not just another game, but you kinda have to go in with that mindset.”
