DILLON — Carroll’s women’s basketball team can clinch at least a share of the Frontier Conference regular-season championship on Thursday in Butte.
The No. 11-ranked Saints beat No. 15 Montana Western 69-61 on Saturday afternoon, completing the season series sweep of the Bulldogs.
Senior Jamie Pickens scored 21 of her career-high 28 points in the first half as a Saints defense that ranks fifth nationally in scoring held Western to 21 points on seven made field goals.
Western senior Brynley Fitzgerald scored 11 of her 17 second-half points in the fourth quarter, but Carroll’s Sienna Swannack nearly matched her with nine.
Despite out-scoring the Saints by seven in the game’s final 20 minutes, Western couldn’t dig out of a 15-point halftime deficit.
Pickens notched her sixth double-double of the season with 10 rebounds while adding three steals and two blocks.
Fitzgerald paced the Bulldogs with 22 points and six rebounds. Jordan Sweeney added 10 points and five rebounds and Shainy Mack contributed nine points, two assists and three steals.
Swannack scored 15 points for the Saints while Maddie Geritz chipped in eight. Kamden Hilborn grabbed five rebounds and dished out six assists.
Carroll junior Kyndall Keller missed her third straight game with an injury.
Saturday’s victory was Carroll’s 20th of the season. The Saints have now won at least 20 games in six straight seasons under head coach Rachelle Sayers.
Carroll has a two-game lead over Western and Rocky Mountain College in the conference standings with three regular-season games to go.
Montana Western men snap skid
The Bulldogs ended a six-game losing streak with a 63-57 win over Carroll on Saturday.
Jok Jok scored all four of his points in the game’s final 18 seconds, converting two pairs of free throws to give Western two separate four-point leads.
Redshirt sophomore Colter Miller paced the Bulldogs with 14 points. Tanner Haverfield added 12 points on 4-for-12 shooting.
Carroll’s Brendan Temple notched his eighth double-double of the season with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Jonny Hillman added 11 points and eight rebounds and Andrew Cook chipped in 11 points and seven boards.
Before Saturday, Western had not beaten Carroll in its last 11 attempts dating back to the 2019-20 season.
The Bulldogs’ win moves them into a tie for fifth in the league standings with Rocky at 4-8. Carroll, a team that has now lost three straight games, is 11-12 overall and 5-7 in conference play.
The Saints are currently fourth in the Frontier standings, two games behind MSU-Northern and Providence and one game ahead of Rocky and Western.
