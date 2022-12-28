HELENA — By Sunday, non-conference play will be over for Carroll women’s basketball team – ranked No. 11 in the NAIA – and the Saints will be staring down 13 consecutive Frontier Conference games to end the regular-season.
Before that grind begins, two Canadian teams – Lakeland College and Briercrest College – visit the PE Center for Christmas-week and New Year’s Eve matchups.
“It’ll be a little bit of a surprise…These are all exhibition games for [the Canadian schools], so you never know who’s gonna come with them or if they got anybody new,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “We do know from past experience that Canadian teams play a fast-paced game.
“We’re gonna really have to get down and guard. We’re gonna have to get back in transition. We’re gonna have to box out. We’re gonna have to be really fundamental offensively because they’re gonna try to speed us up.”
Carroll enters at 9-4, a week removed from a 3-0 trip to Florida.
The Saints took that pre-Christmas reprieve from the Montana cold wanting to see improvement in what Sayers called “overall attention to detail” on Wednesday.
Sayers felt her team made strides in that department on the trip, resulting in two double-digit victories and a nine-point triumph over preseason top-10 Southeastern.
Now, it’s about continuing to do those little things correctly while staying solid on the boards, not turning the ball over and executing at a higher level, especially early in games.
Two Saints, two Helena-area natives, are on the cusp of etching their names in the Carroll record books.
Kamden Hilborn and Jamie Pickens, teammates at Helena High before committing to different NCAA Division I schools and being reunited at Carroll, have a chance to hit career milestones, not only for their hometown team, but in front of their hometown fans.
For Hilborn, it’s assists.
Hilborn is sitting on 407 career assists in purple and gold. She needs one more to tie the program record set by Trish Rennaker (1995-99) and two assists to break the more than 20-year-old record.
Hilborn is currently the third known Carroll women’s basketball player with 400 career assists, joining Rennaker and Mary Burton (400 from 1983-87). Hilborn enters Thursday’s contest averaging 3.95 assists per game, a mark that puts her third on Carroll’s all-time career assist average list, just behind Carly Syverson (3.97) and Lindsay Hart (4.16).
For Pickens, it’s points.
The Saints’ leading scorer needs 46 points to join Carroll’s 1,000-point club. Pickens would become the second Saint to eclipse that milestone this season, joining Sienna Swannack (Nov. 21).
Pickens is averaging a career-best 14.2 points per game in her third season with Carroll.
Six times Pickens has scored 15 or more points in a game this season. She’s coming off an 18-point, 3-rebound performance against Southeastern and enters play second in the Frontier in scoring.
“It’s super special because they did it all at Carroll,” Sayers said. “You’re starting to see, with all the transfers, where people are combining those 1,000-point [marks] or career stats. Kamden is getting ready to break the all-time assist record in three and a half years…
“When you enter that 1,000-point club, that’s special, and that means you’ve invested in that school and you’ve been through the grind…I think it’s more special. It’s a select group…
“It’s kinda the way it should be, [they’re] doing it together in the same year. A lot of those points that Jamie has scored were probably assisted by Kamden, so they’ve played a huge role in each other’s successes.”
Tip off against Lakeland College is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday. The Saints and Briercrest tip off at the same on Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.