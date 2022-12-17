LAKE WALES, Fla. — The No. 11-ranked Carroll women's basketball team picked up their first win of the weekend, defeating Webber International 66-40 in the first game of the Warner Classic in Florida on Saturday afternoon.
The game got out to a relatively slow start, with neither team shooting the ball particularly well, and Carroll taking a 13-7 lead into the second quarter.
Carroll's defense was stifling in the second quarter, holding the Warriors to just six points on 21.4 percent shooting. Sienna Swannack would match those six points on her own, and the Saints would carry a 30-13 lead into the halftime break.
The Saints would go on a 12-4 run to start the third quarter, en route to a 27-point third period to all but ice the game.
“This was a great start to the trip for us,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said.
“We had a super long day of travel [on Friday], but I was really happy with the effort and attention to detail the players showed. It was great to get everyone some quality minutes today and crucial for us to have our legs for two more games.”
Kyndall Keller led all scorers with 18 points, alongside seven rebounds. Maddie Geritz had one of her best performances on the year, adding 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Webber International was led by a 13-point effort from Jaida Burgess, but the Warriors would finish the game sub-30 percent from the field as a team (28.6).
Carroll, now 7-4 on the season, will have a quick turnaround, as they take on tournament host Warner University on Sunday at 2 p.m. MT
“Warner is going to be a handful on Sunday on their home court, so we will need that same effort and focus.”
No. 24-ranked Carroll men fall to Ottawa University-Arizona
Carroll committed 10 first-half turnovers and turned the basketball over 18 total times in an 86-58 loss to Ottawa on Saturday in the Saints' first game of the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Arizona.
Sophomore Andrew Cook tied a career-high with 23 points, pouring in 17 in the first half. Cook finished 9-for-12 from the field and added four rebounds and a steal.
No other Saint cracked double figures, but Brayden Koch and Isaiah Moore each chipped in eight.
The Saints were without senior guard and second-leading scorer Jonny Hillman on Saturday. Hillman is dealing with an injury, according to Carroll's coaching staff.
Freshman Derek Kramer made his first career start in Hillman's stead, scoring five points and pulling down eight rebounds.
Ottawa turned Carroll's turnovers into 25 points.
Ottawa scored more points in the paint (60) than Carroll scored total points (58) and shot 48.6 percent (35-for-72) from the field.
Carroll, now 7-3 on the season, will face Olivet Nazarene University (Ill.) at 4 p.m. MT on Sunday.
Olivet Nazarene received votes in Wednesday's edition of the NAIA Coaches' Top-25 Poll and is 9-3 overall.
