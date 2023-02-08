Carroll WBB vs. Montana Tech

No. 11-ranked Carroll and Montana Tech match up for the final time in the regular-season on Thursday in Butte. Carroll can clinch at least a share of the Frontier Conference regular-season title with a victory.

 Gary Marshall

HELENA — The No. 11-ranked Carroll women’s basketball team rides an eight-game win streak into Thursday night’s matchup with Montana Tech.

The Saints, who stand atop the Frontier Conference standings with an 11-1 record two games ahead of Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College, haven’t lost in a calendar month and will be aiming to win their 20th-straight over the Orediggers.

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

Tags

Load comments