No. 11-ranked Carroll and Montana Tech match up for the final time in the regular-season on Thursday in Butte. Carroll can clinch at least a share of the Frontier Conference regular-season title with a victory.
HELENA — The No. 11-ranked Carroll women’s basketball team rides an eight-game win streak into Thursday night’s matchup with Montana Tech.
The Saints, who stand atop the Frontier Conference standings with an 11-1 record two games ahead of Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College, haven’t lost in a calendar month and will be aiming to win their 20th-straight over the Orediggers.
Before the final regular-season game between the Saints and Orediggers tips off, let’s take a look at some important numbers behind and surrounding Carroll’s win streak.
1 – With a win on Thursday, Carroll would clinch at least a share of the Frontier Conference regular-season championship
2 – With two more wins (assuming Rocky and Western don’t lose on Thursday), Carroll would clinch the Frontier Conference regular-season championship outright
3 – Wins over nationally-ranked opponents during eight-game win streak (No. 12 Western on Jan. 19; No. 22 Rocky on Jan. 26; No. 15 Western on Feb. 4)
4 – Senior forward Jamie Pickens is averaging 22 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game over the last four games (3 double-doubles)
5 – Fifth-year senior Kamden Hilborn has dished out five or more assists in six straight games
6 – Carroll’s 69-61 win over Western on Saturday was the Saints’ 20th of the season. Carroll has now won at least 20 games in six straight seasons
7 – Times during eight-game win streak Carroll has held its opponent to 60 points or less
8 – Carroll has won at least eight straight games in each of the three seasons
11 – Times this season Sienna Swannack has recorded four or more rebounds AND three or more assists; six times have come during this current win streak
19 – Number of games Carroll has won in a row against Montana Tech, dating back to Jan. 11, 2018
21 – Times this season Kamden Hilborn has dished out four or more assists in a game; Hilborn is top-five in the NAIA in both assists per game (6.3) and total assists (150)
47.5 – Points per game Carroll is allowing during its eight-game win streak
51.1 – Points per game Carroll is allowing this season (No. 5 scoring defense in the NAIA)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.