HELENA — Carroll’s men’s basketball team hit the road on Wednesday afternoon with Billings as its destination. The week offered little time for the Saints to ponder their 15-point loss to Montana Tech last weekend with Rocky Mountain College looming on the horizon.
“Just [been] getting back to work,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “You can’t dwell on a loss too long. Everyone is going to take losses in the conference, it’s always been that way. Obviously you’ve gotta learn from the film and move forward and play better the next game to win. That’s the message, just get better and let’s go get a win on Thursday night.”
Saturday’s loss was Carroll’s second in Frontier Conference play and dropped the Saints out of first place in the standings. The Battlin’ Bears, owners of Carroll’s other conference loss, slid past the Saints 81-76 on Jan. 8 behind 20 points from Kael Robinson.
Carroll led by six points at halftime but needed a Gui Pedra 3-pointer to tie the game at 76-76 with under two minutes left in the second half. Jesse Owens connected on the go-ahead lay-up as Rocky Mountain scored the contest’s final five points to end an extended conference losing streak and knock off the Saints.
“They weren’t even at full strength and we lost to them at home,” Paulson said. “We’ve gotta be ready to go. They run a lot of ball screens. They have some really good bigs and quick guards. They’re tough to handle.”
Rocky Mountain’s leading scorer, Maxim Stephens, did not make the trip to Helena earlier this month. He has, however, appeared in all three games since and is averaging 14.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season.
Owens, who chipped in 10 points, six assists and four rebounds last time around, is also one of the four Battlin’ Bears players who average double figures. Abdul Bah and Tayshawun Bradford (did not play against Carroll) are the others and are all averaging at least 11.2 points per game heading into Thursday.
Rocky Mountain out-scored Carroll 32-28 in the paint earlier this season. The Battlin’ Bears were effective at penetrating the Saints’ defense off ball screens. That allowed finishes at the rim, drop-off passes, or kick-outs to waiting shooters. Rocky shot nearly 52 percent from the field and over 56 percent from 3-point range in the first meeting.
“[Jesse] Owens really hurt us off the ball screens,” Paulson said. “Kael Robinson was the other guy that I thought really hurt us, he’s kinda their three man. They were just getting to the rim too easily. We’ve gotta have a better plan. Just execute on defense a little bit better and make them uncomfortable.”
No. 12 Carroll prides itself on defense. The Saints are currently giving up the seventh-fewest points per game (62.9) in the NAIA while holding opponents to the second-fewest total rebounds (27.2) in the nation.
Carroll exhibited one of its better defensive efforts of the season in a win against Montana Western last week. Playing without big men Ifeanyi Okeke and Murat Guzelocak, Carroll was forced to turn to smaller lineups that sometimes saw guard Jonny Hillman guarding Western’s post players.
That play style did not work out quite as well against Montana Tech on Saturday. While Carroll allowed the exact same amount of points in each game – 73 – the Saints struggled offensively against Tech, shooting just 36.1 percent from the field and finishing 2-for-16 from 3-point range.
With smaller lineups, the Saints have to work harder each possession to achieve the same result, leading to fatigue toward the end of games and on the tail-end of a quick turnaround.
It also makes for advantageous match-up opportunities for opponents, putting Carroll in a tough spot.
“Absolutely, but that’s where we’re at right now,” Paulson said. “We just gotta play through it and go with the guys that we have available. Can’t make any excuses.”
Without Okeke or Guzelocak available, freshman Lowell Chan has been seeing increased playing time. The first-year player out of Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas has played a combined 29 minutes in the last two games. Before that, Chan had played just 23 total minutes in six games.
Against Tech, the 6-foot-6 Chan scored a career-best four points and pulled down four rebounds to go along with a steal. With three more offensive rebounds against Western, six of Chan’s seven total rebounds over the last two games have been on the offensive end of the court.
“He’s given us a good lift off the bench,” Paulson said of Chan. “He gives us some good rebounding. He’s a skilled offensive player, so he’s definitely a threat. He’ll probably keep continuing to get some minutes. He’s done a nice job.”
Facing a team that scored 81 points against them earlier this month, the Saints need to get their flow back offensively. It was present in an 84-point performance against Western, but not so much on the road in Butte last weekend.
Carroll senior Jovan Sljivancanin enters Thursday averaging 26.5 points and 12 rebounds over his last two games. He has 17 double-doubles on the season, one away from tying a career-best 18 set during his sophomore campaign. With 26 points against Tech, Sljivancanin is now one of just 29 NAIA men’s players averaging 20 points or better per game.
Sljivancanin also paces Carroll in rebounds (11.3), assists (3) and steals (1.5) per game.
Shamrock Campbell joins Sljivancanin in averaging double figures for Carroll. He scores 13 points per game on 47 percent shooting. Brendan Temple (7.9), Gui Pedra (6.2) and Jonny Hillman (6.0) also help shoulder the load offensively. Freshman Andrew Cook is averaging 8.4 points per game on 55.3 percent shooting in eight conference games, three of which he has started.
As for Okeke – Carroll’s third-leading scorer – there is no timetable for his return. Okeke has missed the last two games for, according to Paulson, violating the program’s code of conduct. Guzelocak has suited up in each of the last two games, but has not played.
Executing on offense, making open shots and finishing plays, according to Paulson, are key for Carroll to beat Rocky Mountain on the road Thursday.
“We’ve gotta hit some shots from the outside,” Paulson said. “We’ve gotta move the ball. Jovan and Shamrock have to carry us offensively and get us over the hump. It’s going to be a good one. Rocky is playing really well, they’re a little bit better than they’re record, so we gotta play one of our best games to get it done.”
Carroll tips off with Rocky Mountain, in Billings, at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The game can be streamed here. Carroll will then host Providence on Saturday at 4 p.m.
