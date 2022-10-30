HELENA — Carroll’s Jonny Hillman didn’t outscore SAIT by himself in the first half of the Saints’ 90-44 victory on Sunday, but it was close.
The senior scored 20 points in the game’s first 20 minutes, converting just two fewer field goals individually (8) than the entire Trojans roster (10).
“Today was a little different than Friday – I had some more open shot opportunities,” Hillman said. “The guys did a really good job of moving the ball. Brendan [Temple] found me a lot of times opposite [side]. I was just trying to help the team as much as I could and today was my day to get some shots up.”
“I just felt very confident coming into today. My shot felt good. Once I hit those first two [shots], I was confident and ready to keep going. Guys kept finding me and I was able to keep knocking them down.”
Hillman finished with a game-high 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting. He knocked down four 3-pointers and played just nine second-half minutes as the Saints doubled up SAIT for their second victory of the 2022-23 campaign.
A point guard for most of his high school career at Genesis Prep in Idaho, Hillman hasn’t needed to fill that role much at Carroll.
With Shamrock Campbell’s departure, however, Saints head coach Kurt Paulson has called on Hillman to bring a veteran presence to the role.
On Sunday, Hillman brought the ball up the court a majority of the time and got Carroll into its offense.
“Obviously a big void from last year’s team, so Jonny is stepping into that role, and he’s emerging as a well-rounded player,” Paulson said. “We already knew he was, but he’s just showing his versatility…
“His shooting has improved, he can run the point, break the defense down and get other guys shots. He’s worked really hard…to take that next step.”
Last season, Hillman flashed his defensive versatility by guarding one-through-five whenever called upon.
This year, he’s being relied upon to make more decisions within Carroll’s offense.
Sunday, with Hillman at the helm, Carroll’s offense hummed, scoring 40-plus points in each half.
Hillman dished out seven of the team’s 23 assists and pulled down four rebounds to go along with two steals.
“I love playing with Jonny – he’s a great distributor, he’s a great scorer,” Carroll freshman Derek Kramer said. “He can do everything. He’s also a great leader, he’s one of our team captains. He’s kinda taken me under his wing – all the captains have. They’re just guiding us along.”
Carroll shot 44.6 percent (37-for-83) from the field Sunday and outscored SAIT 38-20 in the paint.
Carroll scored 30 points off 24 Trojan turnovers and outrebounded SAIT 46-27 (21-9 on the offensive glass).
Sophomore Andrew Cook scored 11 points to go along with five assists, four steals, four rebounds and a two-handed second-half dunk.
Freshman Isaiah Moore scored 11 points off the bench and junior-college transfer Jordan Bryant and sophomore Garrett Long each chipped in 10 points in the victory.
Brendan Temple added six points and nine rebounds.
“I was really happy that we went from like 16 turnovers [on Friday] to eight today,” Paulson said. “I thought we looked a lot crisper offensively.”
Carroll will travel to Boise, Idaho, to play Boise State in an exhibition on Tuesday before facing MSU Billings in an exhibition on Friday. Both exhibitions are scheduled for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.