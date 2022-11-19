DES MOINES, Iowa — Carroll’s second trip to the state of Iowa in the last 20 months nearly netted the Saints their first NAIA Football Championship Series win in eight calendar years.
Saturday’s 17-14 loss to No. 2-ranked Grand View wasn’t anything close to the 55-0 drubbing Carroll suffered two Aprils ago in Sioux City.
No. 16-ranked (#15 seed) Carroll held firm this time around, and with under five minutes left in the third quarter, was leading the Vikings 7-3.
Back-to-back empty possessions – a fumble and wind-blown shanked punt – led to Grand View touchdowns. While Carroll had a shot to recover an on-side kick down three points with 90 seconds to play, it just wasn’t in the cards for a program that finishes the year 8-3 and as Frontier Conference Champions.
“Very proud of this group for bringing this program back to a high, high level…Really proud of how our guys fought and how they played for each other,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said.
“If you can develop that kind of culture, then you’re gonna have really positive years. Just really proud of them – 45th conference championship…and a lot of great memories, especially for the seniors.”
Carroll’s eight wins are the program’s most in a single season since 2014.
“It’s just about believing…We thought we had the ability to compete,” senior linebacker Rex Irby said. “That’s the No. 2 team in the nation – we gave it a helluva run and came up a little short. At the end of the day, I’m proud of our guys because we improved throughout the year.”
“I think that scoreboard indicates it.”
At halftime, the NAIA’s fifth-highest scoring offense had three points.
Fighting a breeze uncommon for Iowa and unseasonably cold temperatures – in the mid-20s – both offenses struggled to cope in the first half.
Carroll found pay dirt on its initial second-half drive – with the help of a roughing the punter penalty – when Tony Collins made a tough, juggling catch for a 25-yard score.
That touchdown punched a hole in the momentum Grand View’s 3-0 lead had provided, and on the Vikings’ ensuing possession, a Carroll interception swung that pendulum entirely.
It took just three plays for Grand View to get every bit of what was lost back when the Vikings turned Carroll over.
In 3:08 of game time and seven real-time minutes, the Vikings found the end zone twice, opening a two-score cushion that would hold up.
“It was a 15-round, heavyweight fight,” Grand View head coach Joe Woodley said. “It was back-and-forth, back-and-forth…Obviously we won on the scoreboard, but man do I have a lot of respect for that team we just played.”
“It’s a very rewarding win. Any win in the playoffs – you’ll take it because you’re advancing. Just very thrilled we’re able to advance to the second record.”
Saturday represented the Vikings’ 14th-straight home victory and 26th overall win in their last 27, dating back to the 2020-21 campaign.
Grand View advances back to the NAIA FCS quarterfinals for the fourth time (in four seasons) with Woodley as head coach.
“No. 1, it’s great players,” Woodley said of the program’s success. “I think we’ve done a good job of recruiting the right kind of players – guys that are hungry and come from winning programs.”
“I like to think we’ve got a great coaching staff. We’ve got a lot of continuity – coaches who have been here a long time. I think all those things matter this time of year.”
For the Saints, a competitive 60 minutes against a powerhouse in today’s NAIA is a marker of where Carroll’s football program stands at the conclusion of Purcell’s fourth season at the helm.
It’s not the same team that trekked to Iowa in the spring of 2021, and while that game was a source of motivation for the program’s veterans, the Saints are happy to replace its memory with what transpired Saturday as they look toward the future.
“The whole week was talking about how nobody believes in us,” Irby said. “In the spring, we came down and played a very good Morningside team – got our butts kicked 55-0. Everybody throughout the country felt like it was gonna be like that again.”
“We took that as a little bit of extra motivation to come down here, play fast, play physical, play hard and play four quarters of football. Our goal was to get [Grand View] to the fourth quarter and challenge them because they haven’t had to do that a lot [this season].”
Ten of Grand View’s 11 victories entering play were by 20 or more points.
Seventeen points are the fewest Grand View has scored in a single game since Nov. 6, 2021, a span of 17 games. Grand View’s offense averaged north of 42 points and 440 yards per game entering play.
The Vikings managed just 301 total yards on Saturday.
Carroll sophomore quarterback Jack Prka threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.
Collins hauled in seven catches for 97 yards and a score. Carson Ochoa added three catches for 29 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown.
Grand View senior signal-caller Johnny Sullivan finished the game 16-for-27 passing for 168 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw an interception.
Ali Scott carried the ball 29 times for 125 yards and Carson Rollinger made six receptions for 73 yards and a score.
Moments after Grand View drained the final seconds off the clock, and as the reality of the loss set in, so too did the emotions for Carroll’s seniors.
For many of them, Saturday will be their final time strapping on the pads and playing the game they love.
This year’s class – at least most of them – were part of a sub.-500 campaign as freshmen in 2018.
They’ve experienced a coaching change, dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, and participated in a program-wide turnaround that has Carroll pointing upward.
“Sad, very sad,” Irby said of his emotions post game. “I never get to play football again.”
“That sucks, but I feel like I left this program better than I found it, which, at the end of the day, is all you can really ask for.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.