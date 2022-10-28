HELENA — As first games go in a 28-game season, Friday night was par for the course for Carroll’s men’s basketball team.
The Saints’ first game under head coach Kurt Paulson without Shamrock Campbell and Jovan Sljivancanin on the roster ended in an 87-50 throttling of Lethbridge.
It was a contest dotted with flashes of greatness, but also a game ripe with room for growth as the Saints continue to work newcomers into the fold.
“A lotta good stuff,” Carroll junior Gui Pedra said. “A lotta stuff to improve upon still. It’s a new group, we’re still getting some chemistry going. A lot of promising stuff and I’m pretty sure we’re gonna have a fun year this year.”
Pedra knocked down three first-half 3-pointers on his way to a 7-for-7 effort from the field and a game-high 20 points.
It was Pedra who kicked Carroll’s offense into high gear, scoring 10 points in the span of about three minutes as part of a bigger 21-0 Saints run.
Pedra played 23 minutes on Friday and, in addition to his scoring, added five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
“He was in here after shoot around shooting on the Dr. Dish [machine],” Paulson said of Pedra. “He wanted to start his junior year with a bang and he did that. He’s been working hard, so he desires to get those shots.”
“It was amazing to see him break out.”
Freshman Isaiah Moore tallied the first dunk of the 2022-23 season.
The 6-foot-5 forward out of Fairfield, California, was credited with three steals during Carroll’s breakaway run in the first half, the first of which he turned into a rim rocker.
He added another slam in the second half and was given a technical foul for hanging on the rim a half-second too long.
Time and time again, Moore displayed his athleticism, jumping in front of passes for deflections and using his length to challenge Lethbridge ball-handlers.
“I just do whatever it takes to help my team,” Moore said. “I try to play as hard as I can and let my game do the talking. I don’t force stuff and have fun and try to make plays.”
“Dunk felt great…I had a slight leg cramp mid-way [on the second dunk], so that’s why I kinda hung on [the rim] for a minute.”
Moore finished his collegiate debut with 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting, four rebounds, four steals and two assists. He played 24 minutes off the bench.
“Isaiah has gotten better and better…He’s a freshman and he’s young, so he was a little up and down [in practice],” Paulson said. “Honestly, the last 10 days he’s been very consistent. We talked to him about playing consistently in practice and it carried over.”
Senior Jonny Hillman played 31 minutes to pace the Saints.
Hillman racked up 11 points in his usual hard-nosed, attack-the-rim style, and added four rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Andrew Cook contributed 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Garrett Long amassed eight points and four steals. Brendan Temple chipped in seven points and three assists.
“Started off a little sluggish,” Paulson said. “First game, lotta new faces, different roles than these guys had last year and previous years.”
“Got a spark, I felt like, from our bench with Gui and Isaiah. Isaiah helped us with his defense and Gui with his shooting.”
Carroll shot 56.1 percent from the field (32-for-57) in the season-opening win, including a 6-for-14 effort from 3-point distance.
The Saints got to the free throw with great regularity, but missed 12 of their 29 attempts. Carroll also turned the ball over 16 times and was whistled for 21 fouls.
Freshman Derek Kramer played 10 minutes on Friday and scored his first career points, finishing with five. He also added two rebounds and two blocks.
Redshirt freshman Landon Humphrey, as well as true freshman Nico Cervantes, saw brief action in their first-ever collegiate basketball games.
“It’s an exciting group of freshmen,” Pedra said. “They’re all very talented, very skilled. They play hard, they’re great kids. We’re gonna have a great year with them – they’re gonna give us a lot of help. Everyone’s looking forward to it.”
Former Helena Capital standout and reigning Montana boys basketball Gatorade Player of the Year Brayden Koch was not dressed out on Friday, but did sit with the team on the bench.
Paulson declined to comment on Koch’s status post game.
Carroll is scheduled to play again Sunday afternoon against the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology. Tip off is scheduled for 1.
Carroll women fall in exhibition to NCAA Division I Oregon
Jamie Pickens scored a team-high 11 points, but the Ducks outscored Carroll 46-24 in the second half to cruise to the exhibition victory 72-41.
Carroll, after dropping its season-opener to Southern Oregon on Thursday, returns home to face MSU Billings on Tuesday (7 p.m.) and defending NAIA National Champion Thomas More on Friday (7 p.m.).
