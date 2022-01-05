That time of year is once again upon us: Frontier Conference basketball season. Fans were treated to a sneak peak of league play back in early-December, but from now through mid-February, it just means a little bit more.
No. 2 Carroll and Montana Tech are slated to renew their rivalry on the hardwood Thursday night. It will be a matchup between programs represented in the NAIA national poll with Tech as the top “receiving votes” team in the latest edition.
The Saints took the series from Tech 3-2 last season, winning the last trio of matchups after the Orediggers earned two December victories.
All five Tech players that started the Frontier Tournament semifinal game a year ago (a contest Carroll won 67-62) returned this year. That includes Honorable Mention All-American Sindou Diallo and big man Taylor England. Both Diallo and England are averaging double digits for Tech, while a new face to the roster, Caleb Bellach, paces the Orediggers in scoring.
“Really good team,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “They signed Bellach from Manhattan [and Montana State] in the off-season. He’s giving them a big lift. They have a lot of returning guys. Been getting better and better each year under Adam [Hiatt]. They play really hard defensively. It’ll be a very physical game.”
Bellach spent time with the Bobcats after winning a Class C State Championship with Manhattan Christian as a senior. In 15 games as an Oredigger, Bellach is averaging 14.8 points on 48.4 percent shooting, and 4.4 rebounds. His 22 made 3-pointers are second on the roster and he averages nearly two assists per game.
In their first year together, Bellach and Diallo are scoring better than 28 points, combined, per game. A year after pacing the Frontier in scoring, Diallo is putting up nearly 15 points per game. In his last two games, the senior guard is averaging 25 points on 16-for-36 shooting.
“The main thing is stopping him in transition, that’s when he’s at his best,” Carroll senior Shamrock Campbell said. “He can get it and go, and when we don’t have a set defense, he’s tough to stop downhill one-on-one. We’ve gotta get back, make sure he doesn’t get any easy ones and just try to make everything tough on him. He’s a good player, so he’s going to get a couple buckets, he’s gonna get the rim, but just try to limit that as much as possible.”
It will likely be Campbell's responsibility to guard Diallo for much of Thursday’s contest. Campbell is the reigning Frontier Defensive Player of the Year, but part of what has made Carroll so good on the defensive end this season, is the brand of team defense the Saints play.
Carroll will enter Thursday night allowing the sixth-fewest points per game (59.9) and holding opposing teams to 39.9 percent shooting (23rd-best in the NAIA).
“[Diallo’s] really good at the rim and he’s got a nice pull-up game,” Paulson said. “He’ll elevate and can get a shot off. You’ve gotta guard him with like four or five guys, it can’t just be one man on him. He’s very good and athletic so you gotta kinda crowd him and make him take shots over hands.”
Offensively, Carroll is coming into its own. Last week, the Saints dropped 80 points on Dickinson State, a game that saw three different players score at least 15 points and Campbell and Jovan Sljivancanin combine for 43 points. Sljivancanin has notched 13 double-doubles in 16 games this season and is Carroll’s leading scorer at 19.3 points per game.
The senior is two rebounds shy of 1,000 for his career. Once accomplished, he would hit the 1,500-point, 1,000-rebound, 250-assist plateau in his career.
Four Saints average at least 8.8 points per game. Campbell is coming off a 22-point effort and Ifeanyi Okeke recorded his second double-double of the season last Saturday.
“We’re starting to play a little faster, which is good for us,” Campbell said. “We play a lot better when we can get it and go. We’re at our best when we’re moving the ball. When we’re getting our bigs touches and letting them work. We have great bigs so they’re gonna have to double – let them distribute and make plays.”
After coming off the bench in Carroll’s first 14 games of the season, junior Jonny Hillman has earned the starting nod in each of the last two games. Hillman is one of Carroll’s better perimeter defenders and averages 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and two assists per game. He took over starting duties for sophomore Gui Pedra.
“It’s just a little change up,” Paulson said. “Kinda what’s best for the team at this point in time. [Hillman’s] playing well so he’ll continue to be out there. Just kind of a little wrinkle we’re trying out, but he’s doing a nice job and plays super hard on defense and gives us a lift. He’s earned it.”
Thursday tips off what is essentially the stretch run for Carroll, as well as every other Frontier basketball team. Thirteen games remain on the Saints’ schedule, all of which are conference clashes.
This portion of the season switches the dynamic from playing teams during the non-conference slate in what is often a one-off situation, to facing league opponents that know your every tendency and have a good grasp for your personnel.
“By the end of conference play, we all know what we’re doing,” Campbell said. “I think it kinda comes down to toughness. This is the first time we’ve had Tech this year. There’s a lot of the same faces [back] on both teams, so I think it’s gonna come down to execution and staying composed and staying together…I think we all know each other’s tendencies and what we like to run.”
Carroll has won its last three matchups with Tech. Against Rocky Mountain College, the Saints’ opponent on Saturday, Carroll has been victorious seven consecutive times.
The Battlin’ Bears enter the weekend right at .500 on the season. Maxim Stephens (14.5 points per game) and Abdul Bah (13.4 points per game) pace the roster in scoring. Tech and Providence each beat Rocky Mountain in conference play earlier this season.
Four Battlin’ Bears players average better than 10 points per game. Jesse Owens (12.5) and Tayshawun Bradford (11), however, did not play in Rocky Mountain’s last game against Dickinson State. Bradford has not played since early December, missing the last four countable games.
It has been nearly two calendar years since Carroll and Tech have met on the hardwood and played in front of fans. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented that from happening, but on Thursday night, expect the PE Center to be packed and rocking.
“Hopefully we get a big Helena crowd and our guys can feed off that and use it to their advantage,” Paulson said. “Our guys love the Helena fans and it definitely gives them an advantage when we get fans in here. We’re hoping they come out.”
Tip off with Tech is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday. Action against Rocky Mountain begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Both games will take place inside the PE Center on the campus of Carroll College.
