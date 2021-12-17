CHANDLER, Ariz. — Carroll’s 12-0 record heading into Friday’s NAIA top-10 match-up with Arizona Christian was its best start to a season since 2017-18. The Firestorm, however, ended that run, sliding past the Saints 69-67 on a last-second lay-up by Angelo Johnson.
“It just reminded me of a heavy-weight fight,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said of the game. “A lot of good players out on the floor at all times making plays. Really good game, high-quality basketball. I was proud of our kids, I thought they played really hard. Plays like getting loose balls, getting on the floor, saving balls out of bounds. They played their hearts out.”
The No. 2 Saints fall to 12-1 despite a game-high 17 points from senior Shamrock Campbell and Jovan Sljivancanin’s 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, his 11th double-double in the last 13 games.
“We’ve been on the winning end of a lot of games like this, this season where they’re close and we hit a shot or we execute,” Paulson said. “We haven’t had any where we lost. Tonight was that night…I thought we played good defense for the majority of the night. They did hit some tough shots and that’s kinda what it came down to.”
Friday’s game acted something like revenge for Arizona Christian. Carroll ended the Firestorm’s season with an 83-79 win in the NAIA Opening Round last year, a victory that subsequently propelled the Saints into the NAIA National Tournament’s Round of 16.
Much like last season, this year’s installment featured plenty of back-and-forth action, with each team converting high-pressure opportunities to keep pace offensively.
With 21 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Carroll’s Ifeanyi Okeke buried a short jumper, tying the contest at 67-67. Okeke finished with nine points and five rebounds as the Saints shot 43.3 percent from the field in the second half and 41.4 percent for the game.
Campbell connected on one of his trio of 3-pointers right around the six-minute mark in the second half. That shot gave Carroll a 61-59 edge, and was in response to a Robby Wilson triple just moments earlier.
Jonny Hillman matched Campbell’s output from the 3-point line and went 4-for-8 from the field in 28 minutes to finish with 12 points. In all, Carroll hit 11 triples in the loss, including seven in the first half.
Freshman Garrett Long chipped in five points in 16 minutes off the bench. He provided Carroll with good defense and made several hustle plays – along with Brendan Temple – throughout the game.
“They gave us a big spark,” Paulson said of Long and Hillman. “Jonny has been shooting the ball well in practice…He broke out. He needed that for his confidence and we were happy that he did that. Garrett, he hit an and-one 3-pointer, got to the free throw line, played some great defense. He’s been playing really well the last five games for us.”
Carroll, a team coming off a nearly two-week break from games so players could focus on final exams, looked like it might run away from Arizona Christian early. Sljivancanin and Campbell knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to start and Carroll held a 10-0 advantage two and a half minutes into the contest.
The Firestorm reeled off a 9-0 run following a timeout, and despite a Gui Pedra 3-pointer that gave Carroll a 20-15 edge, Arizona Christian tied the game at 23-23 with 5:30 left in the opening half.
From there, it was a dogfight. Both teams entered the halftime locker room deadlocked at 34-34. Campbell scored 10 of his points in the second half, but Arizona Christian refused to go away down the stretch.
Johnson poured in a team-high 13 points for Arizona Christian in the win. Wilson (12), Bryce Davis (11) and Dominic Gonzalez (10) all scored in double figures for the now 12-2 Firestorm.
Arizona Christian shot seven percentage points better from the field than Carroll did in the first half. That increased to a nearly 16 percent difference in the second half as the Firestorm surpassed 59 percent in the closing 20 minutes to finish at 52 percent shooting for the game.
“We had some breakdowns, otherwise they wouldn’t have gotten those clean looks for three,” Paulson said. “We had some corner three’s that we gave up. One at the top late from Robby Wilson. We had some breakdowns, but it wasn’t for lack of effort, though.”
Carroll out-rebounded Arizona Christian 37-29, including 15-7 on the offensive glass. Much of that difference came in the second half, but the Saints converted those offensive boards into only eight second-chance points and were out-scored 24-18 in the paint.
The Saints – who are competing at the Cactus Classic this weekend in Arizona – get Saturday off before facing the University of Antelope Valley on Sunday at 4 p.m. Antelope Valley is 8-7 on the season and beat Providence 86-83 earlier Friday. Montana Western defeated the Pioneers 76-52 on Thursday.
“The message [post game] was that I was really proud of them because they played so hard,” Paulson said. “It didn’t bounce our way in the win column, but we still love them. A loss is good every once in a while to get refocused and get you back down to earth. We will learn from this, for sure.”
