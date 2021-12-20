CHANDLER, Ariz. — Jovan Sljivancanin eclipsed 1,600 career points, pouring in a season-high 27 in an 86-48 Carroll win over Embry-Riddle on Monday afternoon.
The Saints wrapped up their Arizona road trip at 2-1, and improved to 14-1 on the season with the blowout victory.
Sljivancanin was just five assists shy of a triple-double but logged his 13th double-double of the season with 12 rebounds and five assists. He buried 12 of his 17 shots from the field, including both of his 3-pointers in just 27 minutes.
Sljivancanin is now just nine rebounds short of 1,000 for his career, and with 1,621 career points, he would join the 1,500-1,000 club once he accomplishes that. Less than 20 players have scored 1,500 career points in Saints program history, according to Carroll’s online record.
Four Saints broke into double figures on Monday, led by Gui Pedra and Andrew Cook who each scored 14 points in the win. Ifeanyi Okeke chipped in 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks for Carroll.
The Saints jumped out to a 6-0 advantage over Embry-Riddle, held a 15-point edge at the 13:45 mark in the first half and never looked back.
Carroll out-scored Embry-Riddle 42-22 in the paint and was plus-14 in second-chance points. Carroll was plus-22 on the boards and pulled down 17 offensive rebounds.
Conner Verdugo (17) and Trevor Weir (11) both scored in double digits for Embry-Riddle. Luke Dunn chipped in eight points. Carroll held Embry-Riddle to 25 percent shooting in the second half and just 30.6 percent for the game.
The Saints surpassed 54 percent shooting in the opening 20 minutes of Monday’s win and finished 48.4 percent from the field. Ten of Carroll’s 31 made field goals were 3-pointers.
Carroll will take 10 days off from games around the holidays. The Saints’ next four games, beginning on Dec. 31, will all be at home as Carroll wraps up non-conference play and begins its Frontier Conference slate.
Carroll’s next game is scheduled for Dec. 31, against St. Mary’s University (Canada), at 2 p.m. from the PE Center.
